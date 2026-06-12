More women in Davao choose smaller families

WOMEN in Davao Region are increasingly choosing smaller families and exercising greater control over their reproductive lives, according to the results of the 2025 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), signaling a significant demographic transition that will shape the region’s future development.

Data from the 2025 NDHS show that the Davao Region's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) declined to 1.6 children per woman, lower than the national average of 1.7 and below the replacement-level fertility rate of 2.1.

The survey also revealed important shifts in women's reproductive intentions. Among currently married women in the region, more than half (52.9 percent) reported that they no longer want additional children, while 6.3 percent are already sterilized. These findings indicate that many women have reached their desired family size and are making deliberate decisions regarding childbearing based on their personal, family, and economic circumstances.

Commission on Population and Development (CPD)-Davao Regional Director Jeff Y. Fuentes said the findings reflect a more advanced stage of demographic transition in the region.

"The issue is no longer simply reducing fertility. More women are already deciding when and how many children they want. The challenge now is ensuring that women and couples are able to achieve their reproductive intentions safely, voluntarily, and with dignity," Fuentes said.

According to the survey, 70.4 percent of currently married women aged 15 to 49 are using some form of family planning, while 58.2 percent are using modern methods. Despite this, an unmet need for family planning remains at 9.1 percent, suggesting that some women who wish to delay or avoid pregnancy are still unable to fully access or utilize appropriate reproductive health services.

Fuentes noted that these findings point to the need for more responsive reproductive health systems that go beyond simply providing contraceptives.

"We must strengthen reproductive life planning, informed choice, quality counseling, postpartum family planning, and support for women throughout their reproductive journey. Family planning should be viewed as part of broader reproductive well-being and family development," he emphasized.

The decline in fertility also presents opportunities for the region. Lower fertility can reduce dependency burdens and create favorable conditions for realizing the demographic dividend, in which a larger share of the population is in the working-age group.

However, CPD cautions that demographic opportunities are not automatic.

To maximize the benefits of demographic transition, investments in education, health, nutrition, employment, women's empowerment, and social protection must continue to be prioritized. Particular attention should be given to ensuring that women have access to opportunities that enable them to participate fully in economic and social development.

The 2025 NDHS findings further underscore the important role of women in shaping the region's demographic future. Decisions made by women regarding education, employment, marriage, and childbearing have far-reaching implications for human capital development, labor force participation, poverty reduction, and long-term regional competitiveness.

As the lead agency on population and development, CPD-Davao remains committed to working closely with local government units, national government agencies, civil society organizations, development partners, and communities to ensure that population trends are translated into responsive policies and programs that promote healthier families, empowered women, protected children, and inclusive development.

"The future of Davao Region will depend not only on population numbers but on how well we invest in people, particularly women, whose choices and opportunities are increasingly shaping the region's development trajectory," Fuentes added. PR