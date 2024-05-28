More women screened for cervical cancer

A HEALTH official revealed that more women in Davao Region are now undergoing screening for cervical cancer.

Dr. Cherry Joy Tabora, consultant of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC)-Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, revealed during the Kapihan sa PIA press conference on Monday, May 27, at SM City Davao that in 2023, 13,397 women underwent screening and of the number, 243 diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The number is far greater than in the 2019 data, with only 1,886 patients who underwent screening. However, the number of women diagnosed in 2019 was way higher with 294.

While the turnout of women getting screened during the Covid-19 pandemic was low, with only 939 in 2020, and 881 in 2021, the number of women diagnosed still reached more than 200.

Tabora said that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women.

She said in the Philippines, 39.6 million women ages 15 and above are at risk of developing cervical cancer.

“The current estimates indicate na every 7,897 women are diagnosed of cervical cancer every year, while 4,082 women die of cervical cancer yearly,” she said, emphasizing that 12 women die every day due to the deadly cancer.

She revealed that more women are undergoing screening, unlike before when some were hesitant to be screened because of the fear of learning their diagnosis. Some women even made excuses that they were busy thus they could not even have themselves checked by medical professionals.

“Dito sa Davao Region, lately we've been doing community service, with Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, we’ve been doing outreach programs for screening and education for women,” Tabora said.

Main causes

Nearly all cervical cancers are caused by an infection with certain high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the health official.

She said women can get HPV from any skin-to-skin contact in the genital area, vaginal, anal or oral sex.

“Usually mga risk factors ng ating mga patient na ma-expose sila sa ganyan is high-risk sexual behavior, ‘yung maraming partner, low socioeconomic status, early age of sexual intercourse, ’yung mga maraming anak, cigarette smoking, and the usage of oral contraceptive pill (OCP).

Tabora said that abuse of usage of OCP can trigger cervical cancer, especially when its usage is not recommended by their doctors. Using condom, she said, is still the best way to avoid getting pregnant.

Most women diagnosed are those under the age group 35 to 55.

Symptoms

The health expert said that some of the symptoms of cervical cancer include vaginal bleeding between periods, menstrual bleeding that is longer or heavier than usual, pain during intercourse, bleeding after intercourse, pelvic pain, and a change in your vaginal discharge such as more discharge or it may have a strong or unusual color or smell.

Tabora said that some even don’t manifest symptoms, which is why screening is important.

Meanwhile, the doctor reminded patients to avoid having high-risk sexual behaviors, be abstinent, avoid having multiple sexual partners, use a condom while having sex, and undergo medical check-ups regularly.

Services for indigent patients

The SPMC doctor said that various services and programs are available for indigent patients with cervical cancer.

She said PhilHealth covers these patients under the “Z Benefit Package.”

The package covers pre-op and post-op laboratories, surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, blood support, among others. RGL