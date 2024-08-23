More work opportunities at Kadayawan Job Fair 2024

THE Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Davao City is once again encouraging Dabawenyo job seekers to attend the Kadayawan Job Fair 2024, which will be held at NCCC Victoria on Monday, August 26.

Lilibeth Pantinople, Peso-Davao manager, shared in a radio interview on GMA Super Radyo Davao on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2024, that up to 30 companies will participate—20 local and 10 international. “Magdala sila ug resume at least five sets basin daghan ilang gusto aplayan para dili sila mag sige ug pa print ug pa xerox ilang transcript of records then ilang certificate of employment kung naa man sila'y experience (Bring at least five copies of your resume to apply to multiple companies. This will save you from printing or photocopying your resume repeatedly, along with your certificate of employment if you have experience,” she advised.

For those applying for jobs abroad, Pantinople recommended bringing a photocopy of their passport along with the original. She emphasized that the job fair is open to everyone, including Senior High School graduates, fresh graduates, and out-of-school youth.

No online registration is required; all walk-ins will be accommodated.

Job seekers can check the Peso page for available positions at the fair. There are approximately 3,000 job vacancies—1,500 locally and over 1,000 abroad.

Locally, the main job categories include Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), wholesale and retail positions, skilled workers, engineers, and office staff.

Overseas jobs often include nurses, farmers, and welders, and there is significant demand for them in Japan and the Middle East.

In addition to the August 26 job fair, another fair will be on August 30 at City Gate Buhangin, featuring 30 local and international companies. Pantinople noted that this scheduling avoids the peak Kadayawan season when many Dabawenyos are busy with city celebrations.

Additionally, a job fair for government positions will take place on September 4 at SM City Davao in partnership with the Civil Service Commission, with another upcoming fair in collaboration with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). RGP