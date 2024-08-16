Mortars found at Agdao brgy hall

In a report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), three mortars were discovered inside a sack and placed in a pile of trash near the barangay hall around 10 a.m.

DCPO said the explosive devices were found by some barangay kagawads and other individuals while collecting garbage.

Authorities immediately responded and the recovered mortars were also turned over to the authorities for proper disposal.

As of writing, DCPO has yet to provide further details on the mortar, and the person who might have placed the sack filled with mortars. RGL