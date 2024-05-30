Most Bankerohan vendors follow new traffic scheme

AN OFFICIAL from the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) said that most Bankerohan Public Market vendors affected by the new traffic scheme are compliant.

Dionisio Abude, chief of the CTTMO, said during the Wednesday Habi at Kape, May 29, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Abreeza, that compliant vendors were predominantly from Marfori, Datu Bago, Datu Bago Extension, and Quirino.

He noted that only a few vendors needed to adhere to the designated lines for their stalls.

“Naay compliance didto sa Marfori, Datu Bago, ug Rasay ug katung sa Marfori extension nga sila na mismo ang nag demolish pero naay mga atop nga ni encroach gihapon sa atong kalsada nga ug naay muagi na mga truck masangit gihapon siya (There are compliant vendors in Marfori, Datu Bago, and Rasay, even in the Marfori extension where some vendors voluntarily demolished their stalls. However, there are still instances of encroachment onto the road, posing risks, especially when trucks pass by),” he said.

Abude highlighted their focus on vendors in the Marfori extension since the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) demolished their permanent structures.

They are also monitoring Posadas Street. Despite extensive information dissemination, if no action is taken, they anticipate potential resistance.

He mentioned issuing a seven-day extension for violations if vendors fail to self-demolish, particularly for semi-permanent structures.

Abude also said that they've held four dialogues with market vendors, the latest being on May 28, 2024, discussing relocation specifics.

It can be recalled that they were given until May 31 to move to the relocation site before the new traffic scheme aimed at easing market congestion, takes effect on June 1.

Maximo Maclipes, head of the City Economic Enterprise (CEE), identified around 406 vacant stalls.

Esmar Posadas Realty Corporation confirmed 44 slots for stores and 36 for "laray," while Northbank Holdings Corporation offered 250 vacant stalls. Additionally, the proposed second-floor layout of the market will include 76 vacant spaces. RGP