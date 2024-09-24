Mother of Teacher Marjorie’s student speaks up

THE mother of a child who had filed a complaint to the principal sought help from the Pantukan Municipal Police Station after allegedly receiving death threats.

Dianne (name withheld) claimed to have received threats to her life after teacher Marjorie Llanto Boldo a teacher in Pantukan, Davao de Oro, allegedly received verbal reprimand and insults from the school’s principal, which reportedly contributed greatly to her death on September 19, 2024.

In an interview with DXDC RMN Davao, Dianne stated that she could no longer endure the numerous threats against her and her family after news of the teacher’s death spread. Dianne is being blamed for the incident, especially after content from a group chat surfaced on social media, where the teacher expressed deep distress.

According to Dianne, the incident occurred on September 4, 2024, when her child came home with a bleeding head wound. Upon asking, she learned that her child had been injured in the classroom after allegedly being made to dance by a classmate.

She complained to the principal because, according to her, her child was not given first aid and was instead only wiped with tissue and malunggay extract. Additionally, she claimed that the teacher did not respond promptly to her concerns when she posted them in their group chat.

Dianne further explained that she spoke to the teacher personally before going to the principal, as she felt the teacher had not taken sufficient action after the incident involving her child.

The mother revealed that her child needed three stitches due to the severity of the wound.

She added that on September 5, she went to the principal to formally raise her complaint. It was there that she and the teacher faced each other. She clarified that she never intended for the teacher to be scolded by the principal and did not expect things to escalate into hurtful words.

"Ang akoa lang, awareness ba nga sunod, simbako, naa'y mahitabo sa mga bata, dapat makig-cooperate sila sa parent, or sa GC (group chat) man lang nga ingon ana, or pwede ba nga manugo sila nga moadto sa akoa sa balay nga 'Mrs. naa'y nahitabo sa imong anak, kuhaa didto' ana. Luoy man gud akoang anak sa part nga kanang gipapauli lang ba, gipabaktas nga nagkadugo (On my part, I just want awareness that next time, knock on wood, another incident would happen, teachers should cooperate with the parents or at least they should message us on GC, or even request someone to go to our house and tell me ‘Mrs. there’s something happened to your son, fetch him immediately,’ It was pitiful for my son to let him walk while bleeding)," she explained.

She added that their home is far from the school, and her child had just recently turned seven years old.

The mother admitted that what happened was due to her child's playful behavior but she remained that other mothers would do the same if their child gets into an accident but no first aid is given.

She appealed to netizens to listen to their side of the story before making judgments and posting hurtful comments.

She also mentioned that her child had to miss school for two weeks due to the injury. July Aubrey R. Ngo