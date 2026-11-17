SHE knows what it feels like to go to school barefoot, wear oversized and stained hand-me-down clothes, and worry about where the next meal would come from.

For Lou Neria Maestre-Putian, now popularly known as Motherlou, these were not just childhood inconveniences. They were realities of growing up in a family of 11 that struggled to make ends meet.

There were days when she could wear slippers, although they were not her size. Having a pair of shoes was a rare occurrence. During her elementary years, she often wore oversized shirts belonging to her father or older siblings to school. The shirts were not always clean, sometimes bearing stains from the sap of agricultural plants tended by her father.

Her mother was often subjected to criticism because of the family's poverty.

"Akong mama ginasaway, ginalibak sauna kay ngano daw pasagad og panganak nga paska namong pobreha," Motherlou recalled.

Her mother sold agricultural produce, including vegetables, bananas, and whatever fresh produce she could find customers for. Her father, meanwhile, took on various jobs, working as a farmer, carpenter, and "mananggotay," or coconut sap harvester for the production of coconut wine, to provide for the family.

Born in Genoveva, Valencia, Bohol, Motherlou grew up with very little. Even having a proper meal of rice and a viand was sometimes difficult.

Yet, poverty did not keep her from excelling in school. During recognition days, her mother would scramble to borrow a decent dress and shoes from relatives or neighbors so she could attend the ceremonies properly dressed.

One of the most painful memories of her childhood was when fire reduced their house to ashes. It was the first time she saw her parents cry.

The experience strengthened her resolve to be a good and kind-hearted daughter and to someday give her parents a comfortable home.

After the fire, the family moved into her grandfather's small, dilapidated house, where they endured rainy nights sleeping on wet bedding.

In high school, Motherlou found a way to help shoulder her school expenses. She sold sugar-coated peanuts daily, walking several kilometers from school to their home, buying peanuts, and preparing them for sale the following day.

When she graduated from high school, the family transferred to Davao City, where her mother grew up.

Her mother's determination to see her children finish their education became one of the strongest influences in her life. Despite their financial difficulties, her mother did everything she could to keep them in school.

"Scholar ko pero naa man gihapon tay panginahanglanon, like pamasahe," Motherlou recalled.

She remembered one particularly difficult time when she considered giving up her studies because her family could no longer afford her daily transportation.

"I remember one time, giingnan nako akong mama muundang nalang ko kay pait gyud kaayo, layo among gipuy-an sa school, unya wala koy pliti. Akong mama nihawa og kadali, pagbalik niya naa nay dalang singkwenta pesos, naghilak sa akoa, ingon niya 'padayon lang 'nak, maskin naglisod ta, padayon lang gyud (I told my mother that I might as well stop studying because life had become so difficult. Our home was far from school, and I did not even have money for transportation. My mother stepped away for a while, and when she returned, she was holding 50 pesos. She was crying as she handed it to me, saying, ‘Just keep going, my child. Even though we are struggling, you must persevere')," she narrated during an interview.

She learned later that the P50 her mother handed her had been borrowed from a neighbor, just so she would not miss her classes.

Determined to help herself and her family, Motherlou put her selling skills to work. She became an agent for various brands, including Personal Collections, Avon, and Natasha. She also sold candies, munchkins, and chocolate balls to earn additional money for her school expenses.

Her perseverance eventually paid off. Even before graduating, she was hired by the bank company she had dreamed of working for. A year after graduation, she got married. This was the time she felt that she could never fully repay her parents for all their sacrifices.

"But God knew how pure my heart was and how genuine my intention was to help my family," she said, referring to what would become one of the greatest blessings of her life: her business.

Today, Motherlou is the chief executive officer and founder of SY Glow, a brand of whitening products that includes soap and lotion. Her journey from a childhood marked by deprivation to becoming a successful entrepreneur was something few in her community could have anticipated.

But for her, success has never been measured solely by what she has accumulated.

It is also measured by how much she can share.

Turning blessings into help

Recently, Motherlou extended assistance to families affected by disasters in Davao City, including those displaced by the fires in the Boulevard area and Agdao that affected thousands of individuals.

For her, helping disaster survivors is deeply personal. She understands the helplessness of suddenly losing one's home and the uncertainty of not knowing how to provide for the family's immediate needs.

"I know what it feels like to have nothing. I know what it feels like to wonder where your next meal will come from, that is why I want to give back," she said.

She believes that kindness should not be measured by the amount of money or material assistance given, but by the sincerity behind the gesture and the difference it makes in another person's life.

Sometimes, she said, even a seemingly small act of generosity can mean everything to someone who has almost nothing.

For Motherlou, helping others is more than an expression of generosity. It is a way of giving people hope, easing their burdens, and reminding them that they are not forgotten, especially during their most difficult moments.

Her motivation comes from remembering the people who helped her family when they had very little.

"I came from a very poor family. I know what it feels like to have so little, to struggle with life's uncertainties, and to hold onto dreams that sometimes seemed bigger than our circumstances," she said.

She also remembers how meaningful it was when someone unexpectedly extended a helping hand during her family's struggles.

"I also know how it feels when, in the middle of your struggles, someone unexpectedly comes into your life and genuinely shares what they have with you."

That experience, she said, leaves a lasting impression, particularly on someone who has experienced deprivation.

"Those experiences shaped the person I am today. They taught me compassion, humility, and the importance of never forgetting where I came from."

Now that she has achieved more than she once dreamed of, Motherlou considers her blessings an opportunity to help others.

She sees every achievement and opportunity as something entrusted to her by God, and giving back is her way of expressing gratitude.

"Giving, for me, is my way of thanking God," she said.

She believes that receiving blessings also comes with the responsibility of becoming a blessing to others, particularly those who cannot offer anything in return.

"I don’t give because I have everything. I give because I remember what it feels like to have nothing. I remember the struggles, the prayers, and the feeling of hoping that someone, somewhere, would extend a helping hand."

Her aspirations go beyond helping her own family. She hopes to create more employment opportunities for people in their community and across the country through her business.

"Now, I am hoping and praying that it won't only be my family that I can help. With God's blessing, I hope I can help everyone who is in need -- especially by creating jobs for people in our community and across the country," she said.

Giving without expecting anything in return

Motherlou is also aware that not everyone may understand or appreciate her initiatives. Some may question the sincerity of her generosity, but she said such doubts would not change her desire to help.

She respects other people's opinions but believes that skepticism should never discourage anyone from doing good.

"I don’t give to impress people, gain recognition, or prove that I am a good person. I give because I genuinely want to. I don’t need every act of kindness to be seen, acknowledged, or applauded. What matters most to me is knowing that someone received help when they needed it most."

For her, the sincerity of an act of kindness matters more than public recognition.

"I would rather spend my time helping someone who needs it than wasting my time convincing the world why I do it," she stressed.

She believes that blessings are not meant to be enjoyed by one person or family alone. They can also be God's way of putting someone in a position to answer another person's prayers.

While she acknowledges that she cannot help everyone, she intends to continue sharing whatever she can as long as she is able.

She also hopes that people will remember that wealth, possessions, titles, and achievements are temporary. What matters in the end is the difference one makes in other people's lives.

"I was once someone who needed a helping hand. Today, God has given me the privilege of being that helping hand for someone else," she said.

Her journey, from selling sugar-coated peanuts to building a business, has given her more than the means to provide a better life for her family. It has also given her the opportunity to extend the same kindness she once needed. CEA