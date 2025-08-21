Motorcycle taxis eyed to ease Davao City’s transport woes

DAVAO City Councilor Jose Marie Bernardo “Jopet” Baluran is pushing to amend City Ordinance No. 0584-21, which allows the operation of motorcycle taxis in the city, amid growing complaints from commuters stranded downtown due to the lack of public transport.

Baluran, who chairs the Committee on Transportation and Communications, said the city government has been working with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and other agencies on ways to ease congestion.

"And one of the initiatives is to utilize the use of a motorcycle taxi as an alternative mode of transportation in the City," he said in his privilege speech during the council session on Tuesday, August 19.

He pointed out that in recent days, heavy rains left commuters stranded until 10 p.m., waiting for a ride home. But even without bad weather, he added, this has become a “normal scenario” in Davao because of the declining number of public utility vehicles (PUVs) on the streets.

Baluran described the daily rush for rides as chaotic, especially along Roxas Avenue, J.P. Laurel Avenue, San Pedro Street, and Matina, where commuters seem to be “joining a track and field contest.”

He added that commuters rush toward the PUV even while it is still in the middle of the road just to secure a seat, noting that such actions increase the risk of incidents involving both commuters and motorists.

In a separate interview, Baluran said motorcycle taxis could provide relief for workers and students during peak hours while giving riders a legal way to earn more income.

He said that while an ordinance was already passed in 2021 to allow motorcycle taxis, it has yet to be fully implemented. Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro have long been using them.

Baluran added that several motorcycle taxi companies have raised concerns to his office after their riders were apprehended by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

He said his office is studying the national law that enabled Metro Manila and other cities to operate motorcycle taxis.

The city recently deployed 10 buses to augment public transport, but Baluran said this is still far from enough for Davao’s commuting public.

He moved for his privilege speech to be considered as first reading and referred to the committees on transportation and communications, rules, and other concerned committees.

Earlier this year, the 20th City Council also passed Resolution No. 04103-25, urging the LTFRB to include Davao City in its motorcycle taxi pilot study program and grant a provisional operation permit.

City Ordinance No. 0584-21, authored by then Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, was first enacted on May 11, 2021. RGP