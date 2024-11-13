Motorists cautioned amid road mishap

AUTHORITIES have issued a warning to drivers to exercise caution after a deadly vehicular accident on Sunday afternoon, November 10, 2024, in Davao City.

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) continues to install road safety signs in accident-prone areas following the latest incident along Carlos P. Garcia Highway in Maa.

A motorcycle rider was killed in a multi-vehicle collision when a truck crashed into several vehicles near an ongoing flyover construction.

The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. and involved the following vehicles: a Kawasaki Fury motorcycle, a Suzuki Celerio, a Suzuki Raider, a Ford EcoSport, a Toyota, a Suzuki Special, a Yamaha Sniper, a Nissan Navara, a Jetour, a Suzuki motorcycle, a Yamaha Mio, and the Wing Van Truck, driven by "Cris" from Tayug, Pangasinan, identified as the cause of the crash.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), the vehicles were stopped due to traffic when the Wing Van truck, unable to control its brakes, crashed into the vehicles ahead.

The motorcyclist, identified as "John," was killed, while three other motorcycle riders were injured.

Emergency responders quickly assisted the victims, transporting them to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), and the truck driver was taken into police custody. JPC, JRN