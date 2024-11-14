Mott 32 Cebu receives prestigious TripAdvisor Award, ranking

MOTT 32 Cebu, the renowned dining destination at NUSTAR Resort Cebu, has earned global recognition by being named one of the top 10% of restaurants worldwide by TripAdvisor. This prestigious accolade highlights the restaurant’s unwavering commitment to culinary excellence, world-class service, and an unparalleled dining experience that consistently exceeds guest expectations.

As part of the internationally acclaimed Mott 32 brand, Mott 32 Cebu has quickly become one of the top destinations for fine dining in Cebu. The restaurant offers a seamless fusion of traditional Chinese flavors with modern innovation, serving dishes made from the finest ingredients. Guests are welcomed into a bespoke, world-class interior that enhances the dining experience, offering a luxurious atmosphere that perfectly complements the restaurant’s exceptional culinary offerings.

The restaurant's private dining rooms provide an exclusive space to host intimate events, such as family gatherings, celebrations, and corporate meetings. Designed to offer both privacy and elegance, these rooms ensure a memorable setting for guests seeking a refined atmosphere for their special occasions or business functions.

Mott 32 Cebu also boasts a beautifully designed bar and terrace, making it a great place for cocktails and a perfect spot for a night out. The intimate yet sophisticated setting offers guests a range of handcrafted cocktails, allowing them to unwind and enjoy their evening in style. Whether for pre-dinner drinks or a full night of socializing, the bar and terrace provide a chic and inviting ambiance.

The menu at Mott 32 Cebu features a range of signature dishes, including the renowned Apple Wood Roasted Peking Duck, Crispy Soft Shell Crab, and Smoked Black Cod, all carefully crafted to highlight the rich flavors of Cantonese, Szechuan, and Beijing cuisine. The restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence is further reflected in its array of handcrafted dim sum and other distinctive offerings.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the top 10% of restaurants worldwide by TripAdvisor,” said Roel Constantino, General Manager for Hotels of NUSTAR Resort Cebu. “This award is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our team, as well as the loyalty and support of our guests. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience that not only delights the senses but also creates lasting memories.”

The TripAdvisor award is based on millions of guest reviews and opinions shared globally, underscoring Mott 32 Cebu’s reputation for excellence in both culinary artistry and service. This recognition highlights the restaurant’s status as a world-class destination for food lovers and discerning guests alike.

About Mott 32

Mott 32 is the one of the most awarded Chinese restaurant brands in the World with locations including Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Singapore, Dubai, Toronto, Bangkok, Seoul and Cebu with Los Angeles, Bali, Riyadh, Manila, Mumbai and Scottsdale in development. Representing modern Hong Kong, Mott 32 embodies Chinese culture and philosophy with modern recipes that have been refined from generation-to-generation. It embraces flavours and finest ingredients from around the World, delivering Chinese fine cooking as it should be; authentic with a modern touch and built on sustainable values.Mott 32 Cebu is situated in the Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu.

Operating Hours: LUNCH 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Daily); DINNER 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. (Daily)

For inquiries and table reservations, contact NUSTAR Restaurant Reservations at (032) 888 8282. Walk-ins are also welcome, based on availability, on a first come, first served basis. PR