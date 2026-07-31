MPBL bans Bacolod players, voids season

THE Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) has cracked down hard on game manipulation, permanently banning multiple players and coaches from Bacolod Masskara and officially canceling the franchise’s remaining schedule for the 2026 season.

In an official statement released on Thursday, July 30, the league announced it had issued "Red Cards" to the involved Bacolod personnel following allegations of game manipulation. Under the MPBL's disciplinary framework, receiving a Red Card results in an immediate permanent ban from all league activities.

The severe sanctions stem from Bacolod's controversial 100-64 blowout loss to the Bulacan Kuyas on July 28. The matchup drew intense scrutiny online and across social media when viewers watching the live broadcast noticed suspicious gameplay from Bacolod players.

During the game, Bacolod players were seen repeatedly missing uncontested layups and wide-open shots, as well as enduring an extraordinary scoring drought that lasted over eight minutes. The performance prompted the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to launch its own investigation into the contest.

History of warnings and anti-fixing system

According to the MPBL Office of the Commissioner, this penalty comes after prior infractions by the team. League officials confirmed that members of Bacolod Masskara had already been issued "Yellow Cards" earlier in the season for previous incidents flagged by the league.

The card oversight system was personally established by MPBL Founder and Chairman Manny Pacquiao as a proactive measure to safeguard the sport against game manipulation. The protocol is fully recognized and supported by GAB.

While the lifetime bans and franchise suspension take effect immediately, the MPBL emphasized that these steps are administrative and preventive as full joint investigations continue alongside relevant government authorities.

"The MPBL deeply regrets that the spirit of the game and the trust of our community have been tested by these events," the league expressed in its statement. "We vow to the public, our fans, and the entire basketball community that we will remain relentless and uncompromising in eradicating game-manipulation from Philippine basketball. The integrity of the game will always come first." RGL