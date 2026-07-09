MRC stages 'Hanggang Sa Muli' musical for cancer support

DAVAO CITY — The Davao-based theatre group, Mindanao Repertory Community (MRC), is set to bring together music, theatre, and philanthropy in its latest production, Hanggang Sa Muli, a jukebox musical featuring the timeless songs of the legendary Filipino vocal group The CompanY. More than a celebration of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), the production serves a greater purpose, with proceeds benefiting the Davao Amuma Cancer Support Group, a local organization dedicated to providing care and assistance to cancer patients and their families.

Running on August 22–23, August 28–29, September 5–6, and September 12–13, 2026, the musical will be staged at the Leo Dominguez Amphitheater, Ateneo de Davao University–Matina Campus in Davao City, with all performances beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Hanggang Sa Muli pays tribute to one of the country's most enduring vocal groups by weaving together some of The CompanY's most beloved songs into an original theatrical narrative. Through music that has defined generations of Filipino listeners, the production explores themes of love, hope, friendship, resilience, and second chances—stories that resonate deeply with audiences of all ages.

Beyond entertainment, the production highlights the transformative power of the performing arts to make a difference in the community. Proceeds from the musical will support the Davao Amuma Cancer Support Group, helping sustain programs and services that provide comfort, assistance, and hope to cancer patients and their families.

The production brings together some of Davao's respected theatre practitioners and musicians. Stage direction is led by Dwyieth Antipolo and Jairus Rosello, with musical direction by Jose Mari Dela Peña. Choreography by Hannah Paniero and Jasper Collado, while Neil Angelo Bularon serves as musical arranger. Providing creative guidance as production consultants are Bong Aviola and Fonzi Marquez. Written and Directed by Engr. Jairus Rosello.

Tickets are now available through www.ticket2me.net/hsm. Theatre enthusiasts, OPM fans, and supporters of the Davao Amuma Cancer Support Group are encouraged to witness this unique production and be part of an initiative where every applause helps make a difference.

The Mindanao Repertory Community (MRC) is a Davao-based theatre company committed to nurturing aspiring young artists with a passion for the performing arts. What began with just nine members has grown into a thriving community that has supported and inspired hundreds of artists over the years. Guided by its mission to scout, nurture, and spotlight the brightest young stars in musical theatre, MRC provides opportunities for emerging performers to develop their craft and bring their dreams to the stage. Through its productions, concerts, corporate shows, and community performances, MRC continues to celebrate the richness of Mindanaoan talent while inspiring audiences and fostering a vibrant culture of creativity and artistic excellence. PR