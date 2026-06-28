MSME exempted from Mayor’s Permit fees during MSMED Week trade fair

THE 21st Davao City Council approved the exemption from the payment of Mayor’s Permit fees for the MSMED Week 2026 Trade Fair.

The measure was proposed by Davao City Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, who chairs the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Industry, and Tourism and Beautification.

Ortize cited that MSMEs remain one of the strongest pillars of the city’s local economy by generating employment, fostering entrepreneurship, and contributing to the city’s growth and development.

She added that, in order to be consistent in providing assistance to MSMEs, the city promotes initiatives to strengthen their competitiveness and expand market opportunities. Through the trade fair, local entrepreneurs will have a platform to showcase their products, get opportunities, and contribute to the city’s economic development since most of the participants are MSMEs with limited resources.

“Granting relief from paying the special Mayor’s Permit will encourage wider participation and maximize the benefits of the event,” she said on June 23, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The exemption will cover the period from July 9 to 12, 2026.

The celebration of the MSMED Week 2026 Trade Fair is in line with Section 16 of Republic Act No. 9501, also known as the Magna Carta for MSMEs, which declares the second week of July of every year as “Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Development Week.”

The event will run from July 9 to 12, 2026, with the launch on July 6, 2026, and a trade fair at SM City Davao. During the week-long celebration, there will also be capacity-building training and seminars for the micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs.

To recall, the 2025 MSMED Week opened on July 10, 2025, with the theme “Asenso Negosyo, Angat Kabuhayan: Bagong Pilipinas.” The event highlighted the important role of MSMEs in driving the city's economy and promoting entrepreneurship.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, 99% of businesses in Davao City are MSMEs, making them a key contributor to job creation, poverty reduction, and innovation.

The week-long celebration included training sessions, seminars, and networking opportunities on topics such as customer service, digitalization, financing, business technology, franchising, waste management, intellectual property, and product labeling. RGP