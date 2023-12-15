MSMEs dev’t program for all

The Department of Trade and Industry in Davao Region (DTI-Davao) confirmed that the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development is exclusive to all groups in the society who wish to shift to business and generate income through working in the industries.

The newly expanded program is designed to elevate the economic status and livelihood of the marginalized, particularly senior citizens, former rebels, people with disabilities (PWD), indigenous peoples (IPs), and government and non-government retirees.

“Our MSMEs Development is open to all special sectors. Even youth entrepreneurship, gina-push pud namo na by providing livelihood training (Our MSMEs Development is open to all special sectors. We have also been pushing youth entrepreneurship by providing livelihood training),” DTI-Davao Regional Director Maria Belenda Ambi said in a discussion

during the Annual Media Interface on Thursday morning, December 14.

On the other hand, the provincial field offices of the DTI also said that they have been collaborating with the local government units (LGUs) and other specific agencies that represent the vulnerable sectors by introducing them to entrepreneurial and technical training.

“The provincial field offices are working closely with our LGUs where we work together to provide livelihood opportunities,” Davao City Field Office Provincial Director Rachel Remitio added.

Under the MSME Development, the Negosyo Centers across the region, in relation to Republic Act (RA) 10644 otherwise known as “Go Negosyo Act”, have now assisted a total of 38,584 clients from January to November 2023.

Based on the data, 27,857 MSMEs were being assisted, 22,220 MSMEs belong to the priority industries, while 78 percent of the assisted MSMEs are classified as growing enterprises.

The Negosyo Centers, which stimulate growth in the MSMEs, have now facilitated 957 training — most of them are entrepreneurial, productivity, and skills training.

Meanwhile, 813 loan applications totaling P122.65 million were approved. The loans that were facilitated ranged from P10,001 to P50,000, or 40.22%. DEF

