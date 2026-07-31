MSSD-BARMM partners with GCash to roll out Bangsamoro Cards

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has partnered with GCash to expand its cashless disbursement system under the Financial Assistance System Transformation (FAST) Project, an initiative designed to make the distribution of social assistance faster, more efficient, and more transparent for beneficiaries across the region.

The Bangsamoro Card: A first in Mindanao

The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) and GCash officially launch the Bangsamoro Card on July 30, 2026, at the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Capitol Gym. A milestone initiative expanding the ministry’s Financial Assistance System Transformation (FAST) Project through the digital Funds Disbursement Service (FDS) of GCash.

This strategic partnership broadens the reach of the FAST Project, ensuring that financial aid is significantly more accessible and convenient to receive, particularly for families living in remote and underserved communities.

“The FAST Project was designed to make social protection faster, more transparent and direct,” said MSSD Minister Raissa H. Jajurie. “By bringing GCash onboard, we’re cutting down waiting times and making sure financial aid goes safely and seamlessly to Bangsamoro families and communities who need it most.”

Under the partnership, beneficiaries of MSSD programs will receive customized Bangsamoro Cards powered by GCash, which serve as both identification and a cashless payment tool. The cards allow users to withdraw funds, make purchases, and access essential financial services even without a smartphone, helping ensure that no one is left behind in the region’s digital financial ecosystem.

This expansion will directly benefit key MSSD flagship programs under the FAST Project, including educational assistance through Angat Bangsamoro: Kabataan Tungo sa Karunungan (ABaKa), livelihood support through Bangsamoro Sagip Kabuhayan (BSK), and emergency relief through the Bangsamoro Critical Assistance to Indigents in Response to Emergency Situations (BCARES).

“For GCash, BARMM communities are our priority sector,” said Paul Albano, GCash for Business General Manager. “Digital finance reach in these areas has historically lagged, which is why we are doubling down on our efforts. By working closely with MSSD, we are providing accessible and culturally responsive solutions that help ensure the success of the FAST Project and other government programs.”

By expanding the FAST Project through digital Funds Disbursement Service (FDS) of GCash, MSSD reinforces its commitment to modern governance, heightened accountability, and inclusive development. Beneficiaries across the region can now access assistance through a more convenient, secure, and widely available platform.

GCash continues to collaborate with national agencies, local governments, and ministries to advance digital transformation, helping ensure that social aid, livelihood support, and emergency assistance are delivered efficiently to Filipinos, particularly in priority and underserved sectors.

About MSSD

MSSD is the social welfare arm of BARMM, dedicated to delivering social protection, welfare services, and community development across the region. Guided by moral governance, MSSD provide rights-based programs to protect, empower, and uplift the most vulnerable Bangsamoro communities. PR