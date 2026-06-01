MSU 1st to offer BS Oceanography in Mindanao

ANOTHER part of Mindanao is strengthening its role in marine and environmental science after the Mindanao State University (MSU) System approved the offering of a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography program at its Tawi-Tawi campus, marking what university officials described as the first undergraduate Oceanography degree program of its kind in the Philippines.

The approval earlier this week was among the major decisions reached during the latest session of the MSU System University Council held on May 29 at the MSU-Marawi College of Hotel and Tourism Management Pavilion.

The meeting was presided over by MSU System President Atty. Paisalin P.D. Tago, CPA, and attended by campus chancellors and senior university officials across the MSU system.

According to MSU, the Council approved several academic policies, curriculum revisions, and graduation matters involving different campuses.

Among the most notable developments was the endorsement of a new Bachelor of Science in Oceanography program to be offered by Mindanao State University-Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography (MSU-TCTO).

“On the curricular front, the Council approved several strategic academic advancements aimed at regional development and strict regulatory compliance. Most notably, the session marked the historic new program offering of the BS Oceanography program at MSU-Tawi-Tawi, a first-of-its-kind 171-unit curriculum aligned with international sustainability goals to leverage the region's unique marine location,” the MSU said in a statement.

The program is expected to capitalize on Tawi-Tawi’s strategic position within the Sulu Archipelago, one of the country's most biologically diverse marine regions. The province lies near major marine corridors and ecosystems that support fisheries, biodiversity conservation, and climate-related studies, making it a natural setting for oceanographic research and education.

Following the Council's approval, MSU-TCTO Chancellor Mary Joyce Z. Guinto-Sali welcomed the development, highlighting its significance for both the institution and the country’s marine science sector.

“Alhamdulillah! The new BS Oceanography program was approved by the MSU System University Council today! MSU TCTO now has an ‘O’ after 57 years! The first in the country to offer BS Oceanography,” Guinto-Sali said in a Facebook post.

Based on information published on the university’s official website, MSU-TCTO has long positioned itself as a center for fisheries, marine, and environmental sciences in the southern Philippines. Established in 1969 and later becoming an autonomous campus of the MSU System, the institution has consistently pursued programs focused on marine resources, fisheries development, ocean studies, and environmental stewardship in the Bangsamoro region. Its Institute of Oceanography and Environmental Science also conducts research and community-based initiatives related to marine conservation and sustainable resource management.

University records show that MSU-TCTO’s vision is to become “a university in the Sulu Archipelago renowned for Fisheries, Marine and Environmental Science,” while its mission includes promoting the sustainable utilization of fisheries and marine resources and advancing scientific knowledge for community development.

The newly approved Oceanography program, along with other academic measures endorsed during the meeting, will be forwarded to the MSU System Board of Regents for final deliberation and approval later this month. If ratified, the program is expected to further expand opportunities for marine science education and research in Mindanao while contributing to the country’s growing need for ocean and climate experts. DEF