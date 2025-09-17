MSU-IIT condemns ‘Badjao Outfit’ trend

THE Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) has condemned the viral “Badjao Outfit” trend, calling it cultural mockery rather than appreciation.

In a statement, the Indigenous People Student Advocates of MSU-IIT criticized the online fad for turning the poverty and struggles of the Badjao community into entertainment.

“What is circulating online as the so-called ‘Badjao Outfit’ trend is not cultural appreciation. It is mockery, plain and simple, the kind of casual cruelty that takes real poverty and turns it into a joke for entertainment,” the group said.

They stressed that the Badjao, one of the country’s most marginalized Indigenous groups, have long endured displacement, exclusion, and hunger. Reducing their everyday clothing to mere “costumes,” they added, trivializes the community’s resilience and reduces their lived experiences to ridicule.

The group also noted the irony of mocking the Badjao when the community has contributed significantly to Filipino culture. They cited budots, a dance and music style that grew from marginalized communities and has since become a nationwide phenomenon, from street corners to political campaigns.

“To borrow their creativity while laughing at their poverty is hypocrisy, and it should not be tolerated,” the group declared.

Calling the trend “ignorant” and “disappointing,” the student advocates warned how quickly society normalizes laughing at the poor. Sharing or posting such content, they said, only reflects “moral decay.”

“Making fun of the Badjao is not harmless; it reveals how easily people can laugh at suffering,” the statement added.

The Indigenous People Student Advocates urged Filipinos to stop spreading the trend and to confront the prejudice that fuels it. Respect, they said, should not just be a slogan or caption but a daily commitment to dignity and inclusion.

“The Badjao are not costumes. They are people with histories, cultures, and contributions that deserve respect—not mockery,” the group concluded, challenging the public to break the cycle of ridicule and “choose respect.” DEF