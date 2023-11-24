MSU-Maguindanao hosts 3-day envi, forest conservation gab

The Mindanao State University in Maguindanao hosted the three-day 4th International Conference on Environment and Forest Conservation (ICEFC) in Davao City on November 15 to 17, 2023. The event discussed the ICEFC’s visions and contributions to climate change actions.

The primary goal of ICEFC was to highlight the significance of environmental protection.

The gathering aims to foster discussions on partnerships for climate action and addressing carbon emissions that impact less developed countries.

Several universities, institutions, and local government units (LGUs) participated in the conference with a shared goal of environmental conservation.

Dr. Bai Hejira Nefertiti M. Limbona, Chancellor of the Mindanao State University-Maguindanao, emphasized that coastal communities are increasingly vulnerable to rising sea levels, serving as evidence of climate change — a concern affecting everyone.

“This endeavor can strengthen the advocacy towards protecting the environment as we are making a new deal for the environment,” she said.

Dr. Nefertiti mentioned that MSU-Maguindanao collaborates with the Climate Change Commission to support the environmental care and protection efforts in Maguindanao provinces.

Atty. Basari D. Mapupuno, President of Mindanao State University System, expressed pride in the institution's commitment to environmental care and protection. He also highlighted collaborations with international institutions, including Castamono University, as well as other universities, institutions, and local government units (LGU).

“The knowledge gained from this collaboration will advance care and protection for the environment,” Atty. Mapupuno said.

Atty. Mapupuno commended MSU-Maguindanao for the successful collaboration and event organization. He urged everyone to seize networking opportunities and work with purpose, vigor, and unity.