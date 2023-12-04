MSU Marawi blast sparks concerns as it kills 4, hurt 43

MINDANAO has long been depicted as the Philippines' troubled island, grappling with socio-political turmoil marked by persistent violence between the government and Islamic terrorists. This conflict-laden narrative is prominently conveyed by international travel agencies and global mainstream media.

Despite a peace agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the largest separatist group, and the enactment of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in 2018, aimed at addressing the aspirations for autonomy, terrorism-related incidents persist in Muslim areas, including Marawi.

The motivation behind such acts — whether politically or religiously driven — remains a lingering question, akin to debates surrounding conflicts like the Palestine-Israel issue.

In 2017, Marawi, the capital of Lanao del Sur, endured a siege by Isis-affiliated militants, resulting in 1,000 casualties and marking the Philippines' longest urban battle.

Now, almost five years after the conflict, an explosion during a Catholic Mass at Marawi State University (MSU) gym on December 3, 2023, claimed four lives and injured at least 43.

While authorities have yet to confirm if the attack was orchestrated by pro-Islamic State militants, the recent military operation in Maguindanao del Sur, resulting in the killing of 11 militants including several members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines group in Maguindanao del Sur, 200 kilometers away from Marawi on Friday, December 1, heightens the possibility.

Based on the report, at least 10 high-powered firearms and three explosive devices were seized in the operation.