MSU-Marawi students stage protest vs resumption of F2F classes

Students of Mindanao State University-Marawi (MSU-Marawi) staged a protest against the resumption of face-to-face classes on December 11, just a week after the bombing incident inside their gym.

The students marched to the administration building carrying placards that stated “Hear Our Plea”; “Hustisaya Muna Bago Finals”; “Make MSU Safe”; and “Making Your Students Feel Safe Should Be Your Top Most Priority.”

In cooperation with local authorities and security forces, MSU President Basari D. Mapupuno issued Memorandum No. 294 Series of 2023, which outlined the resumption period from December 11 until December 22, 2023.

“The timely resumption of classes ensures the continuity and stability of the academic and professional pursuit of the student body. While acknowledging the anxiety and distress the incident has caused among our constituents, the university assures its community of comprehensive measures being undertaken to create a safe and conducive environment for learning and working,” Mapupuno wrote in the memorandum.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post of the MSU Main Campus-Marawi on December 12, photos of students with their professors attending classes despite the recent bombing incident that occurred on December 3, 2023, that claimed the lives of four individuals, have been posted.

“In the wake of the recent tragedy, the MSU academic community demonstrates remarkable resilience. Students and faculty are returning to their studies and work, while those who need support are being directed to the university's Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Center— either in person, online, or via teleconferencing. These individuals are also excused from attending in-person classes until they feel ready,” MSU-Marawi wrote in the caption.

On December 10, close to 500 students arrived in the campus. These students availed of the free transportation service of the Municipality of Kolambugan in Lanao del Norte and Mahayag in Zamboanga del Sur. The students were fetched at pickup points in Cagayan de Oro, Pagadian, and Malabang. RGP