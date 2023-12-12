MSU-Marawi’s resumption of F2F classes met with disapproval

The petition to shift to an online learning modality for the remainder of the first semester was signed by the highest-ranking officers of the Education Student Organization (EDSO) and other Education students organizations; The Pedon, the official Student Publication of Agriculture students; College of Social Sciences and Humanities Student Council; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Student, College of Public Affairs Student Council; College of Health Sciences Student Council;

College of Information and Computing Sciences; King Faisal Center for Islamic Arabic and Asian Studies Student Council; Forestry and Environmental Studies Student Body Organization; Engineering Student Council; College of Hospitality and Tourism Management Student Council; College of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences Student Council; Business Administration and Accountancy Student Council; and Sports Physical Education and Recreation students.

One of the statements posted by the Education student organization signed by its seven bodies collectively emphasized the need to shift from in-person classes to online learning modality for the remainder of the first semester.

“In response to the atrocious attack, we urge the administration and authorities to strengthen the security system within and around the campus. Unless such counteractive measures are implemented and ensured within the MSU Main Campus grounds, many students will remain fearful and apprehensive for their safety and well-being,” the statement read.

“Many students from the College of Education have expressed their frustration regarding this matter as they have admitted their alarm and anxiety towards returning in-campus following the recent traumatic incident,” the statement added.

Their call was reiterated by some of the alumni of the institution. According to one of its former students, the resumption of classes was an “inconsiderate move, neglecting the horrifying sufferings of their students.”

“Dili gyud ko favor sa pag-resume sa klase. The MSU administration should at least take into consideration the trauma of the students and staff and respect the grieving process sa mga namatayan. In the meantime, dapat ang administration should provide a concrete security plan. Make MSU safe first (I'm not in favor of class resumption. The MSU administration should at least take into consideration the trauma of the students and staff and respect the grieving process of those who died. In the meantime, the administration should provide a concrete security plan. Make MSU safe first),” Lyka Perandos, a Communication graduate of the institution, said.

Meanwhile, Rhealyn Pojas, 28, who graduated with the same major in 2015 is uncertain about the “timing of the academic memorandum.”

“My answer is not yes or no. I am in favor na mag-resume ang klase but I am not sure if as soon as December 11 ba gyud. Dili ko sure if tama ba ang timing pero siguro as long as naay safety measures nga na put in place and as long as the students feel safe na to go, I think mao to dapat ang i-consider sa administration (My answer is neither yes nor no. I am in favor of the class resumption but I am not sure if it is as soon as December 11. I'm not sure if the timing is right, but maybe as long as there are safety measures being put in place and as long as the students feel safe to go, I think that's what the administration should consider),” she said.

Based on the recent data provided by the Police Provincial Office of Lanao del Sur (PPO-Lanao del Sur) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), two suspects have been identified; however, only one of the perpetrators has been captured earlier this week.

Jafar Gamo Sultan, alias Jaf and Kurot, is tagged as one of the accomplices in the terrorist attack that killed four people and injured some 50 individuals during a Catholic mass on Sunday morning, December 3 inside the Dimaporo gymnasium of the university.

Meanwhile, the other suspect was identified to be a former drop-out student of the institution under Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering as revealed by MSU Secretary Shidik Abantas. He has been hiding since the terrorism took place.

As of press writing, the Office of the President of MSU-Marawi campus has yet to postpone its decision on the resumption of its academics as the physical classes began to continue on Monday, December 11. DEF