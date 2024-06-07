Mt. Apo closed anew for annual ‘closed season’

According to DENR-Davao's advisory, the official off-season of MANP will begin, during which all trekking or camping activities in all open trails in the Davao Region and Soccsksargen area of the park will be prohibited.

The department stated that the closed season is aimed at aiding the mountain's recovery without human interference.

“The entire season prohibits all trekking and camping activities at all open trails in the natural park, giving time for the sacred mountain to recuperate and allow wildlife to roam their natural habitats without anthropogenic intervention,” DENR-Davao said on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The office highlighted that the off-season is crucial for protecting MANP, especially with the ongoing efforts to declare the area a Unesco Global Geopark.

Earlier, the City Council approved the declaration of Mount Apo as a geological monument during its March 26, 2024, session at the Sangguniang Panlungsod. This move aims to support the department's bid for inclusion in the Unesco Global Geopark.

The annual closure of Mt. Apo began in 2022 following the Mt. Apo Natural Park Protected Area Management Boards (MANP-EMB) En Banc Resolution No. 06, series of 2021, which mandates the area's yearly three-month off-season.

“We hope to see a more majestic and healthier MANP in the next few months! See you in September, Mount Apo!” DENR-Davao said.

The agency extended the previous closure from March 20 to March 30 until April 30 after careful evaluation by the PAMB-MANP.

The office advised all mountaineers and trekkers to coordinate with their organizers to reschedule their excursions to Mt. Apo. RGP