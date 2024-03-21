Mt. Apo closed from Mar 20-30

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Mount Apo, located at the border of Davao del Sur, North Cotabato and Davao City, is temporarily closed to the public.

According to reports, Mt. Apo is implementing an emergency closure of all trekking activities in Mt. Apo Natural Park due to the threat of grass and forest fires.

It can be recalled that in March 2016, a forest fire erupted on Mt. Apo which affected over 100 hectares.

The suspension of climbing Mount Apo begins on March 20 and ends on March 30, 2024 based on the recommendation of the Mount Apo Natural Park (MANP) and Sub MANP.

The forest fire in March 2016 became the basis of the MANP’s recommendation to close Mount Apo as a preventive measure.