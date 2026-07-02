Mt. Hamiguitan closed for annual off-season

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) announced the annual closure of Mt. Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary from July 1 to September 30, 2026.

The office said in its public advisory that all trekking, mountaineering, and ecotourism activities in San Isidro and Governor Generoso are strictly suspended.

“Let us give our Unesco World Heritage Site the time it needs to rest and regenerate,” DENR-Davao said on July 1, 2026.

DENR-Davao said that only research activities approved by the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary-Protected Area Management Board (MHRWS-PAMB) Resolution No. 2024-26 are allowed to enter the area.

It further said in its advisory that all accredited climb organizers, tour operators, local government units (LGUs), and stakeholders must comply with the advisory as well as advise those who want to climb Mt. Hamiguitan.

“This annual closure is enforced for ecosystem recovery, biodiversity monitoring, and trail rehabilitation,” DENR-Davao said.

To recall, DENR-Davao said on August 29, 2025, that trekking activities were allowed in the area as the off-season of Mt. Hamiguitan was deferred to 2026. Trekking activities at MHRWS were previously suspended for a year to allow for the assessment and restoration of campsite facilities. The site was also closed at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The MHRWS was declared a protected area under Republic Act No. 9303, or the Mt. Hamiguitan Wildlife Sanctuary Act of 2004, placing it under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS). Its core zones and buffer areas cover parts of Mati City and the municipalities of San Isidro and Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental.

Based on data from the Unesco World Heritage Centre, the sanctuary hosts 1,380 species, 341 of which are endemic to the Philippines. These include critically endangered species such as the Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) and the Philippine Cockatoo (Cacatua haematuropygia).

MHRWS also boasts the country’s largest bonsai field, spanning over a thousand hectares of century-old pygmy trees and other associated plants. RGP