MTRCB eyes jurisdiction over online streaming

THE Senate Committee on Finance on Friday submitted for plenary consideration the proposed budget of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) for 2027, with the Agency expressing its readiness to regulate online services, streaming platforms and subscription video on-demand should Congress expand the MTRCB's mandate.

MTRCB Chair and CEO Lala Sotto expressed her gratitude to the Senate Committee on Finance and Sen. Erwin Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate finance panel's sub-committee H, who steered Friday's budget hearing.

"On behalf of the Board and the Agency's officers and staff, I thank the Senate for its wholehearted support and confidence in the MTRCB. This further strengthens our commitment to continue protecting Filipino children, promoting responsible viewing and age-appropriate content and advocating for the industry's growth," Sotto said.

"As the media landscape continues to evolve, we also remain ready and responsive to the changing call of the times while keeping in mind that we should always serve the public with a deep sense of integrity, accountability and responsibility," she added.

The MTRCB Chairperson also reassured that the Agency will continue its prudent and responsive use of public funds towards increased accountability and transparency in governance.

In an earlier Annual Audit Report (AAR) transmitted to the MTRCB, the Agency received an Unmodified Opinion from the Commission on Audit (COA), which affirmed that the MTRCB's financial statements fairly presented its financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in net assets/equity in accordance with applicable government accounting standards.

It also received a "Very Satisfactory" rating for 2025 from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and a total performance score of 4.58 for its efficient resource management, fund utilization and the timely submission of required reports.

For 2027, the MTRCB proposed a budget of P197.89 million, of which P 53.39 million for personnel services (PS) and retirement and life insurance premium (RLIP) would come from the national government. Funding for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) and capital outlay (CO) would come from the Agency's income.

During the hearing, Tulfo secured the commitment of the MTRCB that it is ready to take on the regulation of online services, streaming platforms and subscription video on-demand should Congress expand the Agency's responsibilities to cover online streaming platforms.

He pointed out that Filipinos now consume content not only through television and movies, but also through streaming platforms and various digital channels.

"Our children, in particular, have unprecedented access to content. We, therefore, need to ask whether our regulatory framework is keeping pace with these changes," Tulfo said.

In response, Sotto stressed that the MTRCB is "not for prohibition, but for regulation."

"We will accept the challenge if the legislators would include the said online services, streaming platforms and the subscription video on-demand services in our jurisdiction or our purview. However, it would entail a lot of coordination with the said stakeholders such as the OTTs or the over-the-top, and the online streaming services," she said.

Sotto explained that in regulating streaming platforms and subscription video on-demand, the films do not need to undergo prior review.

"What we need from them is to establish a very effective feedback mechanism where they will commit to accountability and responsiveness to the MTRCB for when complaints are raised and expressed to the said online streaming provider. There should be an answer, there should be a commitment that they will work on these concerns and that they're very much willing to help the MTRCB," she said.

"Currently, we are working with Netflix and HBO and Disney and they've been very cooperative," Sotto said, adding: "We really need to reiterate that this regulation is possible, but we would need their cooperation and their coordination as well."

Following the Senate finance panel's endorsement of the MTRCB's proposed budget for 2027, the Agency's funding plan will undergo consideration at the plenary level next week. PR