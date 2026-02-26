MTRCB, KWF push consistent FSL in broadcasting

THE Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) and the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) held a roundtable discussion on February 9, 2026 at the MTRCB office.

The discussion aimed to clarify the role of the MTRCB in relation to the implementation of Republic Act No. 11106, or the Filipino Sign Language Act, particularly on the use of Filipino Sign Language (FSL) in media.

Among the matters discussed were ensuring consistency in the presence of an FSL interpreter inset in broadcast media, the use of open and closed captions, and continued consultation between the MTRCB as the regulatory body and the KWF as the policy-making institution.

The challenges in using sign language were also discussed, such as the existence of different varieties that may cause confusion among viewers. The KWF assured that these varieties are still considered FSL and that the Deaf community has no objections to their use in media.

Representing the KWF in the discussion were Chairperson Atty. Marites Barrios-Taran, along with Commissioner Dr. Benjamin Mendillo Jr., Carmelita C. Abdurahman of the FSL Unit, Mr. Patrick Bryan Q. Abaza (Senior Deaf Advocacy Officer), and Ms. Diana Pria B. Vizmanos (Deaf Advocacy Officer).

On the part of the MTRCB, the discussion was led by Chairperson Atty. Cesar Pareja, together with Co-Chair Atty. Pedro Cesar Gabriel Solidum, Co-Chair Atty. Mynoa Sto. Domingo, Atty. Inah Tolentino (Legal Division), Roberto C. Diciembre (Executive Director II), Ms. Josefina Bañaga, Ms. Wilma Galvante, Ms. Ma. Cecilia Villarosa, Ms. Neal Felix Del Rosario, Ms. Rosario Fabregas, and Mr. Robbi Ramos. PR