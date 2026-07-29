MTRCB summons ‘It’s Showtime’ amid viewer complaints

THE Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has summoned the producers of “It’s Showtime” following multiple complaints that its 24 July 2026 episode allegedly contained inappropriate scenes and racially insensitive and colorist remarks.

In a two-page notice to appear, the Agency said it received numerous complaints about the episode from concerned citizens regarding the actions of TV host and comedian Vice Ganda.

The notice, signed by MTRCB Chair and CEO Lala Sotto by authority of the MTRCB Board, directed respondents GMA Network Inc. and ABS-CBN Corporation, through their duly authorized representatives and/or counsel, to appear before the MTRCB Hearing and Adjudication Committee at the MTRCB Building on 29 July 2026, Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. for a hearing on the said complaints.

Based on countless letter complaints received and a report from the Agency’s Monitoring and Inspection Unit (MIU), the incident in question was a “Memerimar” skit in the noontime TV show’s “Laro Laro Pick” segment.

Concerned citizens called out Vice Ganda’s alleged racist, colorist remarks and a “lugaw” scene featuring Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

Before the end of the July 25, 2026 episode of “It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda issued a public apology for the jokes they made the previous day.

In its notice to appear, the MTRCB said these allegations raised concerns as to whether “It’s Showtime” complied with Section 3(c) of Presidential Decree No. 1986 that prohibits the exhibition of TV programs that are contrary to law, good customs, public order, public morals, or are otherwise objectionable.

The representatives of the “It’s Showtime” producers should submit, on or before the scheduled hearing, an original copy of the proof of authority to represent the respondents.

The MTRCB said the respondents’ failure to appear shall be considered a waiver of their right to present evidence and the matter shall be resolved based on records available to the Board. PR