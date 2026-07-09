MTRCB summons 'Sigabo' producers over violence complaints

THE Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) conducted a compliance seminar for the production team of the hit primetime series "Sigabo" as part of its continuing "Responsableng Paggabay" initiative after it received complaints on the alleged excessive depiction of violence in the program.

The seminar was conducted at the MTRCB office in Quezon City as an opportunity for dialogue between the Board and the program's producers to develop a common understanding of the standards for age-appropriate content while acknowledging artistic creativity and responsible storytelling.

“The Board’s goal is to support the television industry in the development of engaging, socially relevant, and world-class programs while being mindful of their impact on viewers, especially children,” said MTRCB Chairperson and CEO Lala Sotto.

CCM Film Productions, for its part, welcomed the initiative, saying it was grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the MTRCB's standards as it reaffirmed its commitment to responsible content production.

The MTRCB remains dedicated to its mandate of responsible media regulation by working with, guiding, and constructively engaging content creators as part of its mission to protect Filipino audiences through informed and responsible viewing. PR