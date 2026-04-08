Muffler Regulation Ordinance eyed for implementation in July

THE City Government of Davao is set to begin the pilot implementation of the Muffler Regulation Ordinance within the next three months, following its approval and ongoing finalization process.

The ordinance aims to strengthen and update existing rules on the use and installation of illegally modified mufflers, addressing concerns on noise pollution, environmental impact, public safety, and community peace.

Councilor Atty. Luna Acosta announced during the Pulong-Pulong ng Dabawenyos on April 7, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod that the ordinance was passed on March 10 and is now undergoing final editing and signing, while the full implementation is expected by July or August.

She said enforcement will focus on excessively loud motorcycles, especially those with “bora bora” and “kalkal” mufflers, which have long been a source of complaints.

Acosta explained that some vehicles may still be flagged even if their mufflers are compliant, particularly when used early in the morning and cause disturbance in residential areas.

“Naa man gud mga times na although compliant ang ilang muffler kay dili kalkal or bora-bora pero ginapaandar nila og sayo sa buntag, hindi sila hinuhuli as kalkal, hinuhuli sila as nuisance,” she said.

(There are times when the muffler is compliant and not modified, but if it is used early in the morning and causes disturbance, they are not charged for illegal mufflers but for being a nuisance.)

To support proper enforcement, the city is completing the purchase of decibel meters to measure noise levels. The ordinance will not be fully implemented until the necessary equipment is ready.

The ordinance also includes a “no contest” provision, allowing violators to admit their violation and pay a lower fine for faster processing. Those who wish to question their apprehension may file a protest and undergo inspection at authorized centers, after which the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB) may take administrative action against officers who acted improperly.

The measure updates provisions under City Ordinance No. 0334-12, addressing long-standing concerns on noise, safety, and public disturbance in Davao City. JOHANNA MICHELLE AMANDO, DORSU, INTERN