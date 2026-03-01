Mugna Visual Arts Exhibit for National Arts Month opens

The artworks of students from 11 Special Program for the Arts schools in the city are now being showcased at the Poblacion Market Central, in celebration of the National Arts Month.

The exhibit follows the National Arts Month theme: “Ani ng Sining: Katotohanan at Giting” and present the voices of communities weaving together, memory, hope, and lasting peace – which is a testament of shared heritage and journey.

Davao City Culture and the Arts and Heritage Head Oscar Casaysay, during the exhibit opening last February 21, 2026, read the speech of Davao City Mayor Sebastian Baste Duterte, which highlighted the relevance of the occasion.

“Today we do not just celebrate the talents of our Dabawenyo youth artists but also recognize the passion, discipline, perseverance that they have for their craft. These art pieces presented to the public are reflections of their thoughts, emotions and unique perspective the human experience and expression through their artworks,” Duterte said.

The mayor also extended warm greetings to the partners that made the event successful, stating that their cooperation is an example of how institutions can come together and promote the growth of future artists in Davao City.

The mayor addressed his hope that young artists will continue to master their craft.

“We hope that in your artistic journey you may remain to refining your skills and creating works that give voice to your creativity, showcase your respective artistic expression further distinction to our city’s rich culture heritage,” the mayor added.

Edmund Superada, Mapeh/SPA Department Head of Davao City National High School, told Madayaw that they are lucky that the Office and the Culture of the Arts and the City Government of Davao, together with stakeholders, provided a venue for the SPA learners to showcase their artworks.

Eleven out of 12 SPA schools in Davao City joined the event.

In Davao City there are 12 SPA schools, 11 are secondary and one elementary schools.

Superada said that they look forward to the expansion of more exhibitors in the following years. He said that this is not the first time that the SPA schools were able to participate exhibits.

“Very important and very significant para sa ilaha kay nahatagan sila og opportunity in short nagawas and na-showcase outside the community ang ilahang artwork. Happy kaayo ang parents and teachers ani nga opportunity (It is very important and significant for students to be given this kind of opportunity, in short, their artworks are exposed and showcased outside the community. The parents and teachers are also happy for this opportunity),” he said.

Superada invites Dabawenyos to witness the artworks of the visual artists at Población Market. The exhibit will run until March 7, 2026. CIO