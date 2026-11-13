Muslim cemetery fee ordinance gets final nod

MUSLIM families in Davao City will pay a one-time fee of P7,000 to P15,000 for a permanent grave lot at the new Muslim cemetery in Tagakpan, after the City Council approved the ordinance on third and final reading on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

The ordinance, sponsored by Councilor Ragde Niño Ibuyan Jr., chair of the Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization, sets t side the Tagakpan Public Cemetery.

The fee is paid only once. In return, the family gets a contract granting burial rights over the lot, while the city retains ownership, and no annual renewal, lease renewal, or exhumation fees will be collected.

The council added an exemption for the burial of indigents, upon certification by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), during the second reading on Nov. 3.

The measure replaces the city's 2017 Revenue Code rules on the Muslim cemetery, including the six-year lease, yearly renewal, and exhumation provisions, which the ordinance says conflict with Islamic doctrine requiring permanent burial.

It bars exhumation, transfer, or disturbance of remains except when required by law, ordered by a court or competent authority, or requested in writing by the deceased's family.

The lots will be allocated "primarily for the interment of deceased Muslims," the ordinance states.

When it takes effect

The ordinance takes effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation and posting in public places.

Within 30 days, the City Economic Enterprises (CEE) must issue guidelines on how families apply, qualify, and pay for a lot, in consultation with the Davao City Cemetery Management Board, the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office, and Muslim religious authorities. It must also keep a registry of all burials and paid lots.

The fees are meant to help recover the P7.33 million the city spent on the cemetery's prayer building, pathways, and entrance gate, and to cover its operation and maintenance.

At full occupancy, the 334 lots would bring in P4.45 million.

"While the total cost of the project, which is 7,332,722.95, will not be fully recovered, these proposed fees are made in the spirit of public service and love for our Muslim brothers and sisters," Ibuyan said when he sponsored the measure on Nov. 3.

Before drafting the measure, the city consulted the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos in Davao Region, the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office and other Muslim groups, which supported a one-time payment, according to the ordinance.

Ibuyan earlier said the Tagakpan rates are about 60 percent cheaper than those of private cemeteries, where families pay more than P30,000, and that his committee would propose a 20 percent discount for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The city's only other Muslim public cemetery is in Ma-a, where burials are free. GRS