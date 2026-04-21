Muslim women banned from traveling for work sans male guardian

THE Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta (BDI) has issued a religious ruling declaring that Muslim women should not travel for work without a mahram or a male guardian, citing Islamic legal principles, prophetic traditions, and documented risks faced by women working away from home.

The ruling, contained in Fatwa No. 7, Series of 2026, dated April 7, 2026, was issued after a formal query was submitted to the BDI regarding the permissibility of women traveling for employment without a male guardian. Islamic scholars under the body conducted discussions and consultations before arriving at the conclusion.

Central to the ruling is the position that such travel is generally prohibited in Islamic law. The ruling cited a widely recognized hadith or belief recorded in Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim: “A woman must not travel except with a mahram.” The document described this as a clear and comprehensive directive that applies to all forms of travel, including those undertaken for employment.

Further reinforcing this, the ruling quoted another prophetic tradition: “It is not lawful for a woman who believes in Allah and the Last Day to travel the distance of a day and a night except with a mahram.”

The BDI emphasized that these narrations do not distinguish between travel for personal, religious, or economic purposes, making the prohibition broadly applicable.

The scholars also framed their ruling within the broader context of Islamic social structure. According to the fatwa or ruling, a woman is not religiously obligated to earn a livelihood or provide financial support, as these responsibilities are assigned to male family members such as husbands, fathers, or close relatives. This arrangement, the document explained, is intended to honor and protect women while allowing them to focus on family responsibilities, including managing the household and raising children.

While the ruling clarified that women are not prohibited from working, it stressed that traveling without a mahram for employment may contradict Islamic teachings unless there is a compelling or unavoidable necessity. The absence of such necessity, it added, renders the act impermissible under the cited religious texts.

Beyond doctrinal arguments, the BDI highlighted safety concerns associated with women traveling alone. The fatwa warned that such situations may expose women to harm, exploitation, and abuse. It cited the Islamic legal principle: “There should be neither harming nor reciprocating harm,” underscoring the obligation to prevent situations that may lead to danger or injustice.

The document also referenced a verse from the Qur’an stating, “And do not throw yourselves into destruction,” which it used to reinforce the need to avoid circumstances that could endanger one’s well-being.

In strengthening its position, the BDI pointed to real-life accounts of Filipino women working abroad, particularly in domestic and healthcare roles. The fatwa noted that some overseas workers have experienced serious challenges, including excessive workloads, abuse, and unsafe working conditions. It cited instances where workers allegedly lost consciousness due to fatigue or faced legal and personal crises while overseas.

The ruling mentioned that in some cases, affected workers required intervention from agencies such as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), and that repatriation efforts were often complex and difficult. It added that some cases reportedly led to severe outcomes, including imprisonment or death, highlighting the risks associated with unaccompanied travel for work.

Based on these combined religious and practical considerations, the BDI concluded that women traveling for work without a mahram is not permissible, even if the nature of the work itself is lawful. The fatwa stressed that its conclusion was drawn from both scriptural evidence and observed realities.

The document concluded with the statement, “The Almighty Allah knows best.”

A fatwa, while not legally binding under Philippine law, carries significant weight among Muslim communities, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm). Religious rulings issued by the Darul-Ifta often serve as guidance for personal conduct and community norms.

As of press time, there has been no official response from labor or migration authorities on how the ruling may affect policies or the decisions of Bangsamoro women seeking employment outside their communities. DEF