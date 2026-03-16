Mutya bets show wits in interview round

CANDIDATES of the Mutya ng Dabaw 2026 took center stage during the interview round held at the Sta. Lucia Mall Convention Center on March 15, 2026, as part of the celebration of the Araw ng Dabaw.

The activity featured three segments: the Emoji Cue Round, the Mutya-to-Mutya Round, and the TaranTanong Round, where candidates were tested on their wit, personality, and views on social issues.

Batch 1 included Mutya 9, Mutya 13, Mutya 14, and Mutya 1.

During the TaranTanong Round, the candidates were asked about their thoughts on cancel culture.

Mutya 13 expressed her stance on the issue, saying, “I’m actually not in favor of cancel culture because cancelling someone also means that you are not allowing them a chance for redemption, and that’s why instead of cancelling someone I think we need to hold them accountable instead, because usually this such culture is being used as a weapon against persons. Instead, we need to hold them accountable and allow them to grow as persons,” earning applause from the audience.

Batch 2 consisted of Mutya 11, Mutya 12, Mutya 19, and Mutya 15.

During the Emoji Cue Round, the candidates were asked about their preference between wearing sneakers or heels. The batch unanimously agreed that sneakers are better because comfort comes first.

Mutya 12 shared her perspective, stating, “I prefer sneakers over heels. However, wearing heels makes you very elegant”.

In the Mutya-to-Mutya Round, Mutya 15 asked fellow candidate Mutya 19 the question, “Who is Hannah?”

Mutya 19 responded, “ I define Hannah, as my apa would call me, a 'leader girl', and I believe I am so, because I believe I am a holistic person, I’m able to embrace both the good and bad light that I have, put it in the spotlight and show it to the world”.

Batch 3 featured Mutya 7, Mutya 17, Mutya 2, and Mutya 18.

During the TaranTanong Round, a question from an online viewer posted on the official Facebook page of Mutya ng Dabaw asked how a Mutya could go beyond advocacy and actively promote peace, critical thinking, and national unity.

Mutya 2 answered, “To be Mutya is not just somehow to wave our hands in front of many people, but is someone who is a torch to bring hope for the youth, especially now that we are facing a crisis that our youth are the ones who are really affected by it, it is now the time for us, as Mutya to empower or cultivate the minds of every younger generation that education is powerful, too”.

Meanwhile, Mutya 7 shared her perspective on the role of a Mutya in the digital age, saying, “For me, we lived in a very digital generation, and I believe that promoting peace as Mutya, because we are lucky enough to be connected. For me, peace doesn’t just start between government halls, peace also starts within us, and if we want change, change must start within ourselves”.

Batch 4 included Mutya 6, Mutya 8, Mutya 16, and Mutya 20.

During the Emoji Cue Round, the candidates were asked whether they like to eat balut, a well-known Filipino delicacy. The candidates unanimously agreed they enjoy the dish.

However, Mutya 16 responded with a sad face emoji and shared, “ The moment that I tasted balut, I was actually surprised by the taste.”

Meanwhile, Mutya 20 used a heart emoji, along with Mutya 8 and Mutya 6, explaining, “I think because people don’t really expect its taste, but balut is actually my favorite food”.

During the Mutya-to-Mutya Round, Mutya 20 asked Mutya 8, “What does winning Mutya ng Dabaw mean to you?”

Mutya 8 answered, “it would mean everything, because it would mean the culmination, the success and all the hard work, that I’ve done, that everybody’s done to support me is a success, and also it would be the start, for me to finally process my advocacy not just for the women of Davao but hopefully for the women of the Philippines”.

Mutya 16 then asked Mutya 6 to describe her journey in one word.

Mutya 6 replied, “In one word, it would be transformative. To be honest, last preliminary, I wasn’t at my best; I almost slipped during the evening gown competition, but this is to remind everyone that if you fall seven times, always stand up eight (times). Transformative because I was once a person who can't, but now I am a person who can”.

The final Batch 5 featured Mutya 3, Mutya 4, Mutya 5, and Mutya 10.

During the TaranTanong Round, the candidates were asked by a live audience member: “As we celebrate Araw ng Dabaw, what do you believe is the biggest responsibility of a Dabawenya in protecting the identity and values of Davao in a rapidly changing world?”

Mutya 3 answered, “I believe that one value that is very important would be authenticity in this situation. I believe that leadership is a very important thing in our society, and it starts with being original and authentic, and of course, someone with integrity. Celebrating the 89th Araw ng Dabaw, we really can see the strong discipline of Davao City, and I believe that in order to continue this progress, we should promote leaders and embody as GanDabawenyos in this platform, promote leaders who are strong to their values, after all I do believe that true leadership is like a bridge: it is something that connects purpose with action and people with hope”.

The interview round concluded with cheers from the audience as the candidates wrapped up the segments, marking another milestone in the pageant’s journey toward crowning the next Mutya ng Dabaw. TRISHA MAUI S. APAO/HCDC, SUNSTAR INTERN