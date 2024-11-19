Mutya ng Davao 2024 shares her story on Reading Month launch

KAPITAN Tomas Monteverde Sr. Central Elementary School SpEd Center deepened the impact of reading on its learners as invited mystery reader 2024 Mutya ng Davao Hanna Maj Piccio shared her story of making books her hiding place during the school’s launch of Reading Month, kindergarten playground, and reading hub inauguration on November 5.
“I experienced being bullied when I was in elementary for being fat and the books since then have been my hiding place and my gateway to other places,” Mutya Piccio recalled after reading the story, The Hungry Little Lion, as a mystery reader and showed herself on stage before an audience coming from grades one to six wearing their chosen book character.
She continued that books took her to other places as she read one book to another, allowing her to enrich her knowledge and confidence.
“Whether you are fat or thin, you will get bullied so, do not let those name-callings affect you and how you see yourself. Let the books be your refuge and teach you to be confident of who you are,” the 2024 Mutya stressed.
Also present at the event were Education Program Supervisor and Kindergarten Division Focal Person Dr. Janete B. Esteban, Davao Central District Supervisor Dr. Jean Fe A. Colango, and T. Palma Gil School Head Dr. Juniousar Caballes with the School Parents-Teachers Association (SPTA) Officers led by Joel Eric Inigo, its president.
After the launch, the team proceeded to the Kindergarten Playground and the Reading Hub for the ribbon-cutting with the kindergarten learner representatives and the grade heads.
“I am grateful for the hands who worked hard for this playground that will allow our kindergarten learners to explore, discover, and develop their love for learning. This is an investment in their overall well-being and development that will provide them with the necessary tools to thrive both inside and outside the classroom,” Esteban expressed.
Colango said that she was amazed upon learning that three significant occasions would happen in a day and grateful for the enthusiasm of the school head, Riza P. Lobitos, the teachers, and the SPTA officers’ great help.
Mutya Piccio once again read to the learners another story inside the reading hub, “Isang Kaibigan” written by Vice-president Sara Z. Duterte, who pledged to donate more books for the learners of Kapitan Tomas. Ireen R. Canete/PR