Mutya ng Davao 2024 shares her story on Reading Month launch

KAPITAN Tomas Monteverde Sr. Central Elementary School SpEd Center deepened the impact of reading on its learners as invited mystery reader 2024 Mutya ng Davao Hanna Maj Piccio shared her story of making books her hiding place during the school’s launch of Reading Month, kindergarten playground, and reading hub inauguration on November 5.

“I experienced being bullied when I was in elementary for being fat and the books since then have been my hiding place and my gateway to other places,” Mutya Piccio recalled after reading the story, The Hungry Little Lion, as a mystery reader and showed herself on stage before an audience coming from grades one to six wearing their chosen book character.

She continued that books took her to other places as she read one book to another, allowing her to enrich her knowledge and confidence.

“Whether you are fat or thin, you will get bullied so, do not let those name-callings affect you and how you see yourself. Let the books be your refuge and teach you to be confident of who you are,” the 2024 Mutya stressed.