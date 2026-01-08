My Chemical Romance Bulacan concert refund rules released

MY CHEMICAL Romance has officially announced the postponement of all dates under the My Chemical Romance South East Asia 2026 Tour, as confirmed through the band’s official social media channels. The announcement includes the Philippine stop, originally scheduled for April 25, 2026, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Following the band’s announcement, PULP Live World, the official organizer of the Philippine show, has confirmed the rescheduled date for the local concert. The My Chemical Romance South East Asia 2026 Tour in Bulacan will now take place on November 14, 2026, at the Philippine Arena.

To guide ticket holders, PULP Live World has released updated information regarding ticket validity, e-ticket availability, and refund options for fans who may be unable to attend the rescheduled date.

Ticket Validity and E-Ticket Updates

All previously purchased concert tickets and shuttle service tickets will remain fully valid for the rescheduled performance on November 14, 2026. Fans who are able to attend on the new date are not required to take any action. The release of e-tickets has been moved to a later date, with further announcements to be made through PULP Live World’s official social media channels.

Refund Guidelines

For ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled show, a refund request period will be implemented from January 7 to January 14, 2026. Refund applications submitted beyond this period will no longer be accepted or processed.

For PULP Tickets Buyers

Refund requests must be submitted through the official digital forms:

Show Ticket Refund Form: bit.ly/MCRPH2026TicketRefund

Shuttle Service Refund Form: bit.ly/MCRPH2026ShuttleRefund

International purchasers without a Philippine bank account may email support@pulptickets.com using the subject line:

MCR Int’l Purchase: Order Number (please include the order number).

For TicketNet Buyers

Fans who purchased tickets through TicketNet box offices or mall outlets may submit their refund request via bit.ly/MCRPH2026TicketNetRefund. TicketNet representatives will contact applicants via email or phone once the refund is ready for claiming.

For SM Tickets Buyers

Refund procedures vary depending on the mode of payment:

Cash Transactions (Metro Manila):

Register at smtickets.com/refund/ to select a preferred refund location and schedule.

Cash Transactions (Provincial):

Email customercare@smtickets.com with the subject:

Refund Request: My Chemical Romance South East Asia 2026 Tour in Bulacan

Card or Online Transactions:

Email a reversal request to customercare@smtickets.com with the subject:

Reversal Request: My Chemical Romance

A clear photo or scanned copy of the physical ticket or e-ticket voucher must be included.