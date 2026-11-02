My Chemical Romance unveils 'The Black Parade' 20th Anniversary Edition

MY CHEMICAL Romance release The Black Parade (20th Anniversary), the expanded collection celebrating a monumental work that has been RIAA-certified 4x Platinum, ranked among Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” and inspired fans and artists across generations. The deluxe reissue arrives as the LP’s immersive world comes to life across a series of events, including the band’s historic in-progress Hollywood Bowl concert series. Stream / purchase The Black Parade (20th Anniversary) HERE via Reprise Records.

On Wednesday, My Chemical Romance played the first of five nights at L.A.’s most iconic amphitheatre — something no other artist has accomplished. The Bowl series doubles as the grand finale for the U.S. leg of their acclaimed The Black Parade Tour, and this week’s sold-out kickoff show racked up even more praise. As Rolling Stone wrote, “On this night, their fantastic rock spectacle went even further with new narrative twists and other fun surprises.”

The Bowl concerts continue this weekend and wrap up with special Devil’s Night and Halloween shows next week, but fans are honoring The Black Parade (20th Anniversary) today with a global all-store Hot Topic listening party. It’s the culmination of a monthlong The Black Parade 20th Anniversary Takeover at the store complete with exclusive merch, limited giveaways, and rare photo ops. Hot Topic’s Hollywood location — which has been completely transformed into a walk-through The Black Parade experience — will stay open until 1 a.m. on Bowl nights.

Out now, The Black Parade (20th Anniversary) includes the full album alongside six bonus tracks: three fan-favorite B-sides previously scattered across different releases; and three live selections captured during the original 2007 album tour at the band’s hometown club — Maxwell’s in Hoboken, New Jersey. The latter recordings haven’t been released on LP, CD, or streaming until now, and include the never-before-released “Someone Out There Loves You.” The iTunes exclusive version adds “Live from Hoboken” takes of “Mama” and “Cancer” too.

“Twenty years ago, we wrote what would become The Black Parade, our third record and the follow up to Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. At the time, we could never have imagined what the record would mean for the band. All we knew is that we had made something crazy, and something we couldn’t wait to get it out into the world… For the first time, we have included everything we finished during those sessions in a single collection,” My Chemical Romance shares.

Working with original The Black Parade cover artist James Jean to reimagine the album’s iconic imagery, the band is serving up a slew of limited vinyl colorways and autographed physical formats available now at the My Chemical Romance store, though many have already sold out. Hot Topic is also carrying the exclusive Tan & Black Galaxy edition, available here.

The Black Parade Tour has also grown the album’s indelible universe. A theatrical production complete with costumes, characters, additional performers, stage design, and pyrotechnics, the show is divided into two parts. The first, set in the fictional authoritarian world of Draag, sees the band performing The Black Parade from front to back. The second takes place on a B-stage as they play beloved songs from throughout their career. Next month, My Chemical Romance launch the final leg of The Black Parade Tour in Asia.

The Black Parade (20th Anniversary) Tracklist

Original Album

“The End.” “Dead!” “This Is How I Disappear” “The Sharpest Lives” “Welcome To The Black Parade” “I Don't Love You” “House of Wolves” “Cancer” “Mama” (feat. Liza Minnelli) “Sleep” “Teenagers” “Disenchanted” “Famous Last Words” “Blood (A Brief Intermission)”

Bonus Tracks

“Heaven Help Us” *

“Kill All Your Friends” *

“My Way Home Is Through You” *

“Dead! (Live)” *

“The Sharpest Lives (Live)” *

“Someone Out There Loves You (Live)” **

Available on Deluxe Editions of “The Black Parade (20th Anniversary)”

** available on all Deluxe Editions & One Step 2LP

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates

October 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl (Devil’s Night) *

October 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl (Halloween) *

November 7 - Icheon, South Korea - Paradise City Culture Park

November 10 - Singapore, Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 11 - Singapore, Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 14 - Manila, Philippines - Philippine Arena

November 17 - Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Challenger Hall

November 19 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Bukit Jalil National Football Stadium

November 20 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Bukit Jalil National Football Stadium

November 22 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Jakarta International Stadium

*non The Black Parade night. PR