My Real Serbisyo Caravan rolls out in Mawab

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The Local Government Unit of Mawab is set to bring government services closer to the people through the My Real Serbisyo Caravan, a town-wide initiative that will visit all 11 barangays to ensure that essential services are delivered directly to every community.

The caravan officially kicked off on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brgy. Bawani Gymnasium.

Residents can avail themselves of a wide range of free services such as free check-up, laboratory and diagnostic services, medicines, tooth extraction, and circumcision.

The service caravan will also provide free legal services and haircut, as well as agricultural assistance, and civil registration services.

The LGU will also mount a job fair for those looking for employment.

The initiative aims to make public service more accessible, convenient, and responsive by bringing frontline government services directly to the barangays.

Municipal Mayor Myrill Apit emphasized that the caravan reflects the administration’s commitment to genuine and inclusive public service.

“Our people should not always be the ones going to the municipal hall to access government services. This time, we are bringing the services directly to them. The My Real Serbisyo Caravan represents our sincere commitment to ensure that government programs reach every household and are truly felt by every family in Mawab,” Mayor Apit said.

Under the banner of #BagongMawab, the municipal government continues to strengthen programs that ensure services are not only available but truly felt by every resident.

The LGU encourages everyone, especially residents of Barangay Bawani and nearby communities, to participate and take advantage of the free services offered during the caravan. PR