‘My Real Serbisyo Caravan’ goes to Nuevo Iloco

THE ‘My Real Serbisyo Caravan’, initiated by Mayor Myrill Apit of Mawab, Davao de Oro, successfully rolled out a comprehensive package of government services in Nuevo Iloco on Thursday, April 16, 2026, benefiting a total of 1,530 residents through a coordinated multi-agency effort.

The initiative brought key public services closer to the community, ensuring efficient and accessible delivery of healthcare, social welfare, agricultural assistance, and government documentation.

The caravan provided 470 residents with free health services: 212 availed of medical consultations, 128 received dental services, and 130 underwent circumcision.

Social welfare assistance was also extended to 10 solo parents, 28 senior citizens, and eight persons with disabilities.

In the agriculture sector, 25 residents received anti-rabies vaccinations, 32 were given corn planting materials, and 15 benefited from the services of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Additionally, 96 residents availed of civil registration services, 406 processed their Asenso ID, 269 received PhilHealth Yakap Assistance, and five secured their BIR TIN application services.

Mayor Apit underscored the importance of sustained outreach efforts in ensuring that no sector is left behind.

“The My Real Serbisyo Caravan is a concrete expression of our commitment to bring government services directly to our people,” Apit said. “Through initiatives like this, we ensure that assistance is accessible, responsive, and aligned with the needs of every community we serve.”

The local government reaffirmed its commitment to further expand the reach of the caravan, strengthening inclusive and people-centered service delivery across all barangays. PR