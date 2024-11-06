‘My Seoul in May’ dedicated to K-Pop group Twice

MUSICIAN and content creator Chris Cantada Force is set to release his second full-length album Once and Always.

The 12-track album will include past singles like “Once” and “Sally”, with five unreleased songs, including his latest single “My Seoul in May”.

“My Seoul in May” is once again Chris’ song dedicated to K-pop group TWICE, specifically to one of its members, Jeongyeon. This was inspired by the events in May this year when Chris had a one-in-a-million encounter with Twice at the airport in Seoul.

Collaborating with Chris on this track is Armo from his former band Sponge Cola on guitars, and Sofia Abrogar of Any Name’s Okay on backing vocals. Joey Santos acted as producer, while legendary sound engineer, Angee Rozul, tracked the recording.

Based in Manila, he was the drummer for Platinum Award-winning band Sponge Cola in 2002-2008. He took a break from music and concentrated on creating content on his YouTube channel Chris Cantada Force, which has garnered approximately 1.58 Million subscribers.

He decided to return to the music scene with his first single “Dragon, Fly” in 2023.

Video of Chris’ encounter with Twice: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7u3ilQBjoW/“My Seoul in May”. PR