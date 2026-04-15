MYEG PH, PPA partner for digital port payments

MYEG Philippines, Inc. (MYEG PH) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) have formalized a partnership to enhance the digital payment capabilities of the country’s port sector through the integration of MYEG’s Electronic Payment Collection System (EPCS) into the PPA’s e-Payment Portal (EPP).

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement signed by Ms. Ann Margaret Saldaña, Chief Executive Officer of MYEG Philippines, and Mr. Reymart Coja, Business Development Manager, together with Mr. Jay Daniel Santiago, General Manager of the Philippine Ports Authority, and Mr. Mark Jon Palomar, Assistant General Manager for Operations.

Through this collaboration, MYEG’s payment gateway will be integrated into the PPA’s existing e-Payment Portal, enabling port stakeholders to conveniently settle various port-related fees online. These include PPA accreditation fees, Permit to Operate (PTO), Transport Accreditation and Vehicle Pass, Cargo Handling and Wharfage Fees, Passenger Terminal Fees, and other port service charges.

Currently, the PPA accepts payments through cashiers located within port areas and via the government payment platform Land Bank of the Philippines’ LinkBiz Portal, where PPA is registered as a sub-merchant. The new integration will significantly expand payment accessibility by enabling users to pay through more than 100,000 payment channels nationwide.

These include e-wallets such as GCash, ShopeePay, PalawanPay, Maya, and GrabPay; credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, and JCB; online bank transfers through banks such as BDO, BPI, RCBC, and Maybank; as well as over-the-counter payment options available at 7‑Eleven, Cebuana Lhuillier, Palawan Pawnshop, Bayad, SM Store, Robinsons Department Store, Tambunting Pawnshop, and RD Pawnshop, among many others.

The integration also supports QRPh, allowing users to pay using participating banking apps such as UnionBank, Metrobank, Chinabank, Security Bank, GoTyme, MariBank, AllBank, and other participating financial institutions.

The system will primarily serve a broad network of stakeholders engaged in maritime trade and port operations, including shipping lines and terminal operators, importers and exporters, freight forwarders, trucking companies, and private port service providers. These stakeholders regularly transact through platforms such as ACTS, WebTrack, and the PPA e-Payment Portal to settle port charges, cargo handling fees, gate passes, and lease payments. Shipping lines and terminal operators are among the most frequent users of the system, while importers, exporters, and logistics firms rely on these platforms to facilitate customs clearance and cargo release. Trucking companies also use the system to pay for gate access and related fees, while accredited service providers process payments for leases and specialized port services.

By digitizing these transactions, the partnership aims to reduce processing time, eliminate the need for physical visits to port cashier offices, and provide a more efficient payment experience for businesses operating in the logistics and maritime sectors.

The initiative supports the government’s thrust to streamline processes and accelerate the adoption of digital solutions across agencies, enhancing accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in the delivery of public services to citizens and businesses.

For the public and business community, the integration means greater convenience and flexibility in paying port-related fees anytime and anywhere. It supports faster processing of port transactions, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced accessibility to government services, ultimately contributing to smoother logistics operations and a more competitive trade environment in the Philippines.

MYEG Philippines, Inc. (MYEG PH) is a market leader in electronic solutions championing government services online automation, and has been providing eGovernment services in both Malaysia and the Philippines for the last 20 years through its technology platform encompassing internet, automation, big data, and electronic payments.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is a government-owned and controlled corporation under the Department of Transportation responsible for the management, development, and regulation of the country’s port system. PPA oversees major seaports nationwide and plays a vital role in facilitating maritime trade, supporting economic growth, and ensuring efficient and safe port operations across the Philippines. PR