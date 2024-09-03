MYX brings back VJ search, MYX Music Awards

MYX is bringing new life into the well-loved MYX VJ Search and annual music recognition MYX Music Awards while delivering fresh content and updates for music fans here and abroad.
The premier media and entertainment brand announced the exciting news during its media launch where PLAYERTWO, dwta, and Nameless Kids performed.
The MYX VJ Search is about to make its hunt for video jocks again who have the potential to shine this 2024. The popular competition, which had its last run in 2019, produced the likes of former VJs Chino Luis-Pio, Joyce Pring, and Aya Fernandez and MYX’s longtime VJ Samm Alvero.
MYX Music Awards is also coming back this November and is set to recognize today’s hitmakers who have been rocking the music scene and notable music videos worthy of views. It last held the most-talked-about music recognition ceremony through a virtual event in 2021.
The events were reintroduced as MYX entered its new era for today’s generation.
“I’ve seen how MYX evolved over the years and it is thrilling to see what MYX is right now. MYX is everywhere. We are a platform. We are a venue for communities to interact and engage. And most especially, MYX continues to be an experience for the young generation that we have right now,” said ABS-CBN Global managing director Maribel Hernaez.
MYX is also beefing up its programming with more engaging content. Viewers can catch must-see acts on “MYX Hits Different” and eavesdrop on fun convos in the podcast “The Ripple” with VJ Samm and Nhiko Sabiniano,
They can also experience raw and unfiltered performances of Maymay, Janine Teñoso, Maki, DEMI, Felip, Nameless Kids, Darren, and Lola Amour on “MYX Live” every Thursday beginning Sept. 5 on MYX YouTube Channel, with replays on MYX cable channel on Sundays at 8pm.
With the tagline ‘the beat of our culture,’ MYX is a global stage where audiences can watch, hear, and experience a music culture beyond sound. It gives access to music-centric content and entertainment by Filipino and Asian artists through a multi-platform experience.
MYX is available on air via SKYcable channel 23 and Cignal channel 150 and through various cable operators nationwide. It is also available online through digital platforms like YouTube and Amazon Prime. For more details, follow MYX Global on Facebook, YouTube, X (Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram and visit myx.global.
For other updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, or visit . PR