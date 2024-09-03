MYX brings back VJ search, MYX Music Awards

“I’ve seen how MYX evolved over the years and it is thrilling to see what MYX is right now. MYX is everywhere. We are a platform. We are a venue for communities to interact and engage. And most especially, MYX continues to be an experience for the young generation that we have right now,” said ABS-CBN Global managing director Maribel Hernaez.

MYX is also beefing up its programming with more engaging content. Viewers can catch must-see acts on “MYX Hits Different” and eavesdrop on fun convos in the podcast “The Ripple” with VJ Samm and Nhiko Sabiniano,

They can also experience raw and unfiltered performances of Maymay, Janine Teñoso, Maki, DEMI, Felip, Nameless Kids, Darren, and Lola Amour on “MYX Live” every Thursday beginning Sept. 5 on MYX YouTube Channel, with replays on MYX cable channel on Sundays at 8pm.

With the tagline ‘the beat of our culture,’ MYX is a global stage where audiences can watch, hear, and experience a music culture beyond sound. It gives access to music-centric content and entertainment by Filipino and Asian artists through a multi-platform experience.

MYX is available on air via SKYcable channel 23 and Cignal channel 150 and through various cable operators nationwide. It is also available online through digital platforms like YouTube and Amazon Prime. For more details, follow MYX Global on Facebook, YouTube, X (Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram and visit myx.global.