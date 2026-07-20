Nabunturan apologizes to Dinagat over vandalism

THE Municipal Government of Nabunturan, Davao de Oro has formally apologized to the Province of Dinagat Islands following an alleged act of vandalism at the Hagakhak Rock Formation, a popular tourist destination, reportedly involving personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) of Nabunturan.

In a letter dated July 17, 2026, addressed to Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo P. Demerey Jr., Nabunturan Mayor Myrocel C. Balili expressed regret over the incident and assured Dinagat officials that the local government is taking the matter seriously.

“On behalf of the Local Government Unit of Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, I extend our sincerest apologies for the unfortunate incident of vandalism committed at the Hagakhak Rock Formation, one of the treasured tourist destinations of the Province of Dinagat Islands, allegedly involving personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection who visited your beautiful province,” Balili wrote.

The mayor acknowledged that the incident had caused disappointment among the provincial government and residents of Dinagat Islands, who have long taken pride in protecting their natural and cultural heritage.

“We deeply regret that such an act has caused disappointment and concern, not only to your local government but also to the people of Dinagat Islands who take pride in preserving their natural and cultural heritage,” the letter stated.

Balili emphasized that the local government does not tolerate any act that damages the environment or disrespects the properties and landmarks of other communities. She said an investigation is already underway to establish the facts surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

“We wish to assure you that we are taking this matter with utmost concern. An investigation is currently underway to establish the facts and identify those responsible. Appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with existing laws, rules, and regulations,” the mayor said.

The mayor also reaffirmed the municipality's commitment to promoting responsible tourism and strengthening environmental stewardship among government personnel and constituents.

“It is our hope that this unfortunate incident will not diminish the strong friendship and cooperation between our local governments,” Balili added.

The letter concluded with another apology and an assurance that Nabunturan will address the matter responsibly and implement measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The controversy stemmed from reports that visitors allegedly defaced the Hagakhak Rock Formation, one of Dinagat Islands' well-known natural attractions. The incident drew criticism online and renewed calls for tourists and public servants to respect protected natural sites and cultural landmarks.

As of posting, authorities have yet to release the findings of the ongoing investigation or disclose the identities of those allegedly involved. DEF