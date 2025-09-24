Nabunturan Independent Film Exhibition celebrates 12 years of cinema

NABUNTURAN has earned the title “The HeART of the Valley” not only because it is the capital town and commercial center of Davao de Oro, but also because it is home to many Nabunturanons brimming with talent and skills in arts and crafts.
This reputation is proven by the Nabunturan Independent Film Exhibition or Nabilfilmex, the only indie film festival in the entire province of Davao de Oro, which was the first to hold an open-air screening in all of Mindanao.
Now recognized nationwide, Nabilfilmex recently concluded its 12th edition.
Over the past 12 years, Nabifilmex has produced many local filmmakers who have made their mark in the field of cinema.
Nabifilmex 12 was successfully held from September 17 to 21, 2025, with more than 200 films submitted from various parts of the country. Fifty-seven were selected by the jury -- 15 competing films in the open category from different parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, 21 entries from student filmmakers in Davao de Oro, 15 documentary films, two opening films, and four closing films.
For five days, film screenings were held at the FDCP Cinematheque Centre Nabunturan, NNCHS Art and Media Studio, ACN Audio Visual Room, and nightly open-air screenings at the Municipal Plaza.
A two-day film talk was also conducted under the guidance of award-winning television and film director Zig Dulay, director of the Netflix film Greenbones and the GMA 7 series Maria Clara at Ibarra.
After each screening, a talkback session followed to help audiences — especially students — understand the stories behind the films. An Arts Exhibit also showcased the works and masterpieces of Nabunturan’s local artists and artisans.
Guests were warmly welcomed by the local government and organizers, who introduced them to the richness of Nabunturan’s culture and traditions.
The Nabilfilmex is one of the flagship programs of the Local Government of Nabunturan, in partnership with the Municipal Tourism Council of Nabunturan, and various national and local agencies and institutions. It is supported by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). PR