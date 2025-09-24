Nabunturan Independent Film Exhibition celebrates 12 years of cinema

NABUNTURAN has earned the title “The HeART of the Valley” not only because it is the capital town and commercial center of Davao de Oro, but also because it is home to many Nabunturanons brimming with talent and skills in arts and crafts.

This reputation is proven by the Nabunturan Independent Film Exhibition or Nabilfilmex, the only indie film festival in the entire province of Davao de Oro, which was the first to hold an open-air screening in all of Mindanao.

Now recognized nationwide, Nabilfilmex recently concluded its 12th edition.

Over the past 12 years, Nabifilmex has produced many local filmmakers who have made their mark in the field of cinema.