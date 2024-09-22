Nabunturan residents warned vs BIR employee impostors

THE Local Government Unit (LGU) of Nabunturan urged its constituents to verify the identity of any individuals who would approach them and claim to be staff of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) who would survey their area.

In an advisory, LGU-Nabunturan said that residents should ask for IDs or any documents that would confirm an individual’s affiliation with the BIR.

“Gawas niini, kung ugaling mohatag sila ug dokumento nga kuno maoy inyong penalty og balayrunon, dawata ang dokumento apan ayaw pagbayad ug kwarta kay ang bayad sa tax penalties ginapaagi kini sa lehitimong Revenue Collection Officers (RCOs) sa munisipyo, Authorized Agent Banks (AABs), ug Cashier sa mismong BIR Tagum,” the local government unit wrote in their advisory on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

(Apart from this, if they give you a document that supposedly states your penalty and the amount you need to pay, accept the document but do not pay for it because the payment of tax penalties is through the legitimate Revenue Collection Offices (RCOs) of the municipality, Authorized Agent Banks (AABs), and cashiers of BIR Tagum).

This advisory follows reports that several establishments and stores paid significant sums due to their alleged violations to individuals claiming to be BIR personnel conducting tax mapping in their area.

The LGU of Nabunturan immediately consulted with BIR Revenue 112-Tagum City and discovered that no survey had been conducted in the municipality that week.

Contrary to claims by residents that alleged BIR personnel had been surveying the area, Revenue 112-Tagum City explained that they had already completed tax mapping from July 29 to 31.

“Laktud nga pagka-istorya, scam o limbong lamang kining tanan ug impostor kining mga tawo nga nagpaila nga kuno taga-BIR (In short, this is a scam or a trick, and these people impostors claiming to be personnel from BIR),” the advisory further said.

Nabunturan Municipal Mayor Myrocel Clarin Balili revealed that neither she nor Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy "Dotdot" Gonzaga signed any documents indicating that an inspection would be conducted by the BIR.

“Wala usab ako o si Gov. DotDot nga gipirmahan nga maski unsang dokumento nga magamit sa pag inspeksyon o pagpamulta kay ang BIR usa ka nasyunal nga ahensya ug dili sila kontrolado sa Lokal nga Panggamhanan. Aduna silay mandatu ug walay gahum ang LGU sa pagsugo sa ilaha o sa maski unsang nasyunal nga ahensya,” Balili wrote in a post.

(Governor DotDot and I did not sign any documents that would be used for inspection or to implement penalties since the BIR is a national agency and is not controlled by the local government unit. They have their own mandate, and the LGU does not have any power to instruct them or any other national agency).

Balili reminded her constituents to be cautious and to report any illegal activities they might witness or experience.

The municipality of Nabunturan advised residents to remain vigilant against individuals with bad intentions. If they encounter such individuals, they should take a picture of the impostor and immediately report them to the barangay, police, the LGU's Facebook page, or call the numbers 09201370568 or 09462461787. RGP