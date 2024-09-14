NAMFREL launches ‘Maging Bantay ng Bayan’ in BARMM

COTABATO CITY —The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) launched on September 3, 2024 the Maging Bantay ng Bayan (MBnB) Training Program for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Some 50 representatives from various civil society organizations have gathered in Cotabato City for the first leg of the Training of Trainers on Election and Good Governance Monitoring component of the MBnB Training Program. They have been given an orientation on the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, and the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code. They will also be trained in election observation and good governance monitoring.

The representatives hail from various civil society organizations from the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Cotabato City, and the eight newly created municipalities. A second leg of the training will be held from September 9 to 11, 2024 in Zamboanga City for participants from the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

The NAMFREL Maging Bantay ng Bayan (MBnB) Training Series is a training platform developed by NAMFREL that aims to provide knowledge and skills to citizens on election and good governance monitoring. The phrase “Bantay ng Bayan” reflects NAMFREL's mission to engage citizens in safeguarding the integrity of elections and protecting the votes of the people through election observation and electoral reforms, and empowering citizens to monitor, participate in, and promote good governance in their communities.

The NAMFREL MBnB BARMM is comprehensively redesigned to address BARMM-specific issues and be culturally and contextually appropriate for BARMM communities. This localized approach ensures that the training is relevant and impactful. NAMFREL hopes that the Training of Trainers ensures that knowledge and skills imparted during the training are disseminated throughout the communities. Trainers will be equipped to replicate the program at the grassroots level, multiplying the initiative’s reach and impact.

The success of the region will come from ensuring an informed and engaged public, and robust and democratic institutions. NAMFREL hopes to contribute to this success through its Maging Bantay ng Bayan BARMM program and other initiatives.

NAMFREL is a consortium partner of PARTICIPATE BARMM which also includes the Ateneo School of Government, La Salle Institute of Governance, and the Caucus of Development NGO Networks.