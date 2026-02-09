Nartatez confirms stop of DCPO command change

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez confirmed that the cancellation of the change-of-command ceremony at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) last January 23, 2026, was his directive after he learned that the Davao City local government had not been informed beforehand.

Speaking to members of the Davao media during his visit to Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City, on Monday, February 9, Nartatez said he ordered Police Brigadier General Leon Z. Rosete, regional director of the Police Regional Office–Davao Region (PRO-Davao), to stop the ceremony from proceeding.

“Sabi ko, ayaw nyo gawin yan because wala pang sinabi ang Mayor,” Nartatez said, explaining that coordination with the local chief executive is a critical component of leadership transitions in key police posts.

As of this writing, the DCPO remains under the leadership of Police Colonel Mannan Muarip in an acting capacity. Rosete clarified that Muarip continues to serve as acting city director because Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has yet to make a selection from the list of eligible police officials.

“Pipiliin ng mayor yun. Pag-pinili na na nang mayor yun, they will be designated as city director,” Rosete said.

The change-of-command ceremony in January at the DCPO headquarters, where Muarip was expected to formally relinquish his post to Police Colonel Peter Madria, chief of the Police Regional Office–Davao Regional Operations Division, was aborted. The ceremony was halted midway and later officially cancelled.

At the time, Police Brigadier General Mariano Rodriguez, PRO-Davao deputy director for administration, announced that the program would no longer proceed. He said the officers involved were merely carrying out directives from higher authorities and that the ceremony would be suspended indefinitely.

Rodriguez expressed regret over the incident, noting that while the situation was unfortunate, the order had to be implemented. He also thanked those who attended for their understanding.

Prior to the aborted ceremony, the Davao City government publicly stated that it had not been notified nor consulted regarding Muarip’s relief.

“We heard that Muarip would be relieved from his post as DCPO director this morning. Once again, the local government unit was neither informed nor consulted on this matter,” City Information Office head Harvey James Lanticse said at the time.

Madria had already been named as Muarip’s successor, while Muarip was reassigned to the Regional Police Holding and Accounting Section at the PRO-11 headquarters, pending further orders. However, this reassignment was put on hold following the cancellation of the ceremony.

City officials reiterated longstanding concerns over what they described as gaps in communication between the PNP leadership and the city administration, particularly when it comes to changes in crucial local command positions.

For its part, PRO-Davao maintained that the cancellation of the ceremony and the delay in the leadership transition were not politically motivated. Police officials stressed that the matter was rooted in legal and procedural considerations, emphasizing the need to comply with established rules governing coordination with local government units. DEF