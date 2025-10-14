National gov’t leads inspection of earthquake damages in Davao Oriental

THE classrooms of Manay, Davao Oriental, were visibly affected by the recent earthquakes, with walls cracked and debris scattered across the facilities. During their visit on Saturday, October 11, 2025 Education Secretary Sonny Angara, accompanied by a team of national officials, assessed the damage and coordinated with local leaders on steps to support the community and restore normal operations.
Angara was joined by Secretaries Vince Dizon of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Rex Gatchalian of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Leo Magno of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA). Their visit followed the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to immediately assess the damage caused by the recent series of earthquakes that struck the province.
The officials visited the Manay District Hospital and Evaristo Moralizon National Vocational High School to check the extent of the damage and meet with local leaders led by Governor Nelson Dayanghirang. Their discussions focused on speeding up rehabilitation and ensuring that students can safely return to their classrooms as soon as possible.
“Pinuntahan namin ang Manay District Hospital at Evaristo Moralizon National Vocational High School upang personal na makita ang kalagayan ng mga pasilidad at makipagpulong sa mga lokal na opisyal sa pangunguna ni Governor Nelson Dayanghirang hinggil sa mabilis na rehabilitasyon at pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon ng mga mag-aaral,” Angara added.
(We visited the Manay District Hospital and Evaristo Moralizon National Vocational High School to personally assess the condition of the facilities and meet with local officials, led by Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, regarding the swift rehabilitation efforts and the continuation of students’ education.)
For Angara, the safety of students and teachers is the top priority. He said that no classroom will be used until it has been declared structurally sound. The DPWH will handle the repairs for minor damages, while classes will remain suspended to ensure everyone’s safety. The Department of Education (DepEd) is also making sure that learning continues through alternative delivery modes and that teachers and students affected by the quake receive the help they need.
“Tiniyak namin na wala munang silid-aralan ang gagamitin hangga’t hindi ligtas, at agad na tutugunan ng DPWH ang mga minor damages habang suspendido ang klase. Patuloy ding sisiguruhin ng DepEd na hindi mapuputol ang pagkatuto at mabibigyan ng sapat na tulong at suporta ang mga guro at mag-aaral na naapektuhan,” he said.
(We ensured that no classrooms will be used until they are declared safe, and the DPWH will immediately address the minor damages while classes remain suspended. The DepEd will also continue to ensure that learning is not disrupted and that teachers and students affected will receive adequate assistance and support.)
The Education Secretary also reaffirmed the national government’s unity in helping Davao Oriental recover from the disaster.
The magnitude 7.4 earthquake that hit off the coast of Manay caused extensive damage across the province. According to the Department of Education, 947 schools were affected, and 548 of them sustained varying levels of structural damage estimated at around ₱2.1 billion. Across the Davao Region, 575 schools reported damage, while more than 1,000 schools had to suspend classes. The quake disrupted the education of nearly 90,000 learners and 8,300 teachers, and left 137 students and 49 school personnel injured.
Despite the scale of destruction, the visit underscored the government’s determination to help communities recover and rebuild. Conducted in coordination with DepEd-Davao Region, DepEd Philippines, DSWD, and DPWH, the inspection aimed to ensure that concrete action follows every assessment. For the people of Davao Oriental, the path to recovery will not be easy, but the ongoing efforts signal that help is present, and that rebuilding their schools and lives is not a distant hope but a work already underway. RGL