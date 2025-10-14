National gov’t leads inspection of earthquake damages in Davao Oriental

THE classrooms of Manay, Davao Oriental, were visibly affected by the recent earthquakes, with walls cracked and debris scattered across the facilities. During their visit on Saturday, October 11, 2025 Education Secretary Sonny Angara, accompanied by a team of national officials, assessed the damage and coordinated with local leaders on steps to support the community and restore normal operations.

Angara was joined by Secretaries Vince Dizon of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Rex Gatchalian of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Leo Magno of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA). Their visit followed the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to immediately assess the damage caused by the recent series of earthquakes that struck the province.

The officials visited the Manay District Hospital and Evaristo Moralizon National Vocational High School to check the extent of the damage and meet with local leaders led by Governor Nelson Dayanghirang. Their discussions focused on speeding up rehabilitation and ensuring that students can safely return to their classrooms as soon as possible.