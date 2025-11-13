National ID campaign reaches Davao de Oro

IN LINE with the implementation of Office Memorandum No. 2024-193, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao de Oro actively participated in the Printing and Distribution of the “National ID Accepted Here” stickers and leaflets initiative aimed at enhancing the public’s awareness and acceptance of the National ID.

This nationwide activity seeks to encourage Relying Parties (RPs), which include government agencies, local government units (LGUs), academic and health institutions, and private entities, to recognize and accept the National ID in all its forms (card, paper form, and digital) as a valid proof of identity in various transactions.

As part of the campaign, the office distributed a total of 47 sets of advocacy materials across different establishments in the province. Out of the materials allocated, 150 leaflets and 15 stickers were utilized.

Distribution efforts covered both government and private sectors, with 10 government offices and 37 financial and private institutions receiving the materials. This initiative reinforces the agency’s continuing effort to promote awareness and accessibility of the National Identification System, ensuring that every Filipino can enjoy its benefits in both public and private transactions.

Through this advocacy, the office remains committed to fostering a more inclusive and efficient identification system, paving the way toward a more streamlined and trusted identity verification process in the province.