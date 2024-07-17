National ID expansion for 4Ps beneficiaries

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are extending National ID authentication services for Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries during Family Development Sessions (FDS).

At a meeting held at the PSA Headquarters in Quezon City, PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, PhD, and other officials discussed the continuation of this initiative with representatives from DSWD.

“By making authentication more convenient and accessible to 4Ps beneficiaries, we ensure reliable identity verification and targeted delivery of benefits,” said Usec. Mapa.

Since mid-February, this initiative has authenticated over two million 4Ps beneficiaries. During FDS, beneficiaries undergo fingerprint scanning for identity verification, which also counts as FDS attendance, helping families meet program requirements.

The PSA has expanded these services nationwide, including remote areas. For example, PSA personnel set up counters in Lamitan City, Basilan, and traveled by boat to Pinamuk-an Island, Aklan, to provide services.

Additional National ID services, such as registration and ePhilID issuance, will also continue during FDS.

The Philippine identification system, PhilSys, aims to revolutionize service delivery and access in the Philippines by enabling presenceless, paperless, and cashless transactions, as stated on its official website. Built on Privacy-by-Design principles, PhilSys utilizes cutting-edge technology and emphasizes individual privacy and information security.

As of June 21, 2024, 88,233,988 Filipinos have registered for the National ID, with 52,119,119 IDs delivered and 45,682,762 ePhilIDs issued since the enactment of Republic Act No. 11055, known as the Philippine Identification System Act, on August 6, 2018.

This law establishes a unified national identification system to serve as valid proof of identity for Filipino citizens and resident aliens in the Philippines, integrating various processes, systems, and services as mandated by the PhilSys Act. Filipinos are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits provided by the National ID system. KBP