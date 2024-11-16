National Milo Marathon Davao leg returns after a five-year hiatus

Over 10,000 runners are set to take off at the Davao leg of the 2024 National Milo Marathon, returning after a five-year hiatus on Sunday morning, November 17 in an out-and-back course from SM Lanang Premier.

Kenneth Sai, chief of KinetixSports and the event's leg organizer, attributed the large turnout to the excitement of Dabawenyos eager to participate in the iconic Milo race once again.

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist Sonny Wagdos, a national elite track and field athlete based in the National Capital Region (NCR), will return home to compete in the men's 21K event.

Sai confirmed Wagdos' participation in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Thursday evening, November 14, 2024.

Wagdos, who recently won the men’s 21K title at the Asenso Misamis Occidental Marathon on November 3, 2024, had expressed his excitement about racing in the Davao leg. "Gusto gyud ko pirmi makauli'g Davao para makadula, labaw na kay sa Milo pa gyud na. Dugay na ko wala kadagan sa Milo Davao leg (I really want to always go back to Davao to compete, especially since it's for the Milo event. It's been a while since I last ran in the Milo Davao leg)," he told SunStar Davao in an earlier interview.

However, Wagdos is expected to face tough competition from runners across Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Sai added, "Daghan kids maipil run kay mao ang priority ni Milo ("Many kids are joining the run because that is Milo’s priority.)."

For the first time, a 1K category for children 12 years old and younger and a 3K division have been added, alongside the regular 5K, 10K, and 21K categories.

Unlike in previous years, a 1K category for children 12 years old and below and a 3K division have been added to regular categories 5K, 10K, and 21K.

Race start times are as follows: 4:30 a.m. for the 21K, 5 a.m. for the 10K, 5:35 a.m. for the 5K, 5:30 a.m. for the 3K, and 5:45 a.m. for the 1K.

Run Rio manages the National Milo Marathon 2024 series. MLSA